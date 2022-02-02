DUP claim Colum Eastwood ‘beneath contempt’ over view Parachute Regiment were sent to Derry to ‘murder’ on Bloody Sunday

A group of DUP representatives have called on SDLP leader Colum Eastwood to withdraw comments he made about Bloody Sunday and the Parachute Regiment being sent to Derry to “murder our citizens”.

The comments – which Mr Eastwood made in the House of Commons last week and later repeated during an interview with BBC Radio Foyle on Monday – were described by the unionist party as a “shameful slur” and “beneath contempt”.

The group of councillors from the DUP – designated their Armed Forces and Veterans’ Champions - accused Mr Eastwood of an attempt to “rewrite history” and described it as a “scurrilous accusation” against the army.

In response, Mr Eastwood told the Belfast Telegraph he would not be “silenced or cowed by anyone when it comes to the truth about what happened to those 14 men and boys”.

On both occasions Mr Eastwood was referencing Bloody Sunday, when thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

A decade-long investigation by Lord Saville concluded in 2010 that the troops killed protesters who posed no threat.

In his question to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in the Commons last Wednesday, Mr Eastwood began his remarks stating: “50 years ago this week the Parachute Regiment were sent to my city to murder 14 people. People who were unarmed marching for civil rights.”

In a further interview on BBC Radio Foyle’s Breakfast Show, the SDLP leader questioned why no unionist had attended the recent Bloody Sunday commemoration event, before adding: “I genuinely don’t understand how every politician can't stand with the families of 14 people who were murdered on our streets.”

In response, the DUP politicians said his comments were “nothing more than a shameful attempt to rewrite history”.

The joint statement from councillors: Trevor Cummings, Gareth Spratt, Sharon McKillop, James Tinsley, John Carson, Wesley Brown and Kathryn Owen – argued “countless lives” were saved by the army during the Troubles.

“As the SDLP leader knows, the army was deployed onto the streets of Northern Ireland to protect the civilian population of this country from a sectarian and indiscriminate terrorist campaign waged by republicans,” they said.

“Countless lives were saved as a result of the bravery and sacrifice of these men and women who stood on the frontline.

“Many of these courageous soldiers and their families still bear the scars of their sacrifice and sadly, many of them are no longer with us.

“For a political leader to insult the memory of those who died protecting the civilian population of Northern Ireland is beneath contempt.”

The statement added: “His claims are without foundation and he has been unable to produce a shred of evidence to justify his outrageous claims.

“Mr Eastwood must withdraw this shameful slur.”

Thousands gathered in Derry on Sunday to mark 50 years since the atrocity, with Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin joining the families and survivors of Bloody Sunday.

UUP leader Doug Beattie paid his respects on Twitter, saying: “We all hurt the same, we all grieve the same and the pain of the past is not always washed away with time. The events of 50 years ago today were unjustified."

In response to the DUP criticism, Mr Eastwood added: “I think it’s deeply regrettable that rather than reflecting on the actions of the soldiers who rampaged through Derry that day, committing ‘unjustified and unjustifiable’ actions in the words of former Prime Minister David Cameron, that there are still individuals intent on compounding the pain of the Bloody Sunday families on such a poignant anniversary.”