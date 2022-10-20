DUP councillor appeals for calm and warns against speculation following Antrim murder investigation

DUP councillor Paul Dunlop is “asking for calm” in the Craighill area of Antrim after police launched a murder inquiry on Thursday morning.

Police said a man’s body was found.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries.

“The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details at present,” said a police spokesperson.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101.”

Forensics are at a property on Craighill in Antrim following the discovery of a body.



It was found around 9am and a murder investigation was launched a short time later.



A pathway connects the scene to a another property which has been cordoned off on Broomhill. pic.twitter.com/WWMLxRZWye — Brett Campbell (@WbeeCampbell) October 20, 2022

Mr Dunlop, from the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, said: “It’s an ongoing investigation. I know there’s speculation which to be honest, isn’t helpful.

"I would encourage those to let the police continue with their investigation. Any information they get, I’m sure they will release it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I would urge anybody with any information that they may have to forward it to the police. This gentleman has lived in this area for quite a number of years. He’s known in the area.

"There’s a family currently mourning and I'd certainly offer my sympathies. I’m asking for calm in the area. This community wants to live in peace and there is a good community in here.”

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch added: “People in Antrim are shocked after police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body today. The discovery of a body in these circumstances in a residential area is very concerning.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased who have lost a loved one in such a sudden fashion.

"I would encourage anyone with any information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible and assist them with their investigation.”