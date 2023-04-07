DUP councillor claims tricolours erected in Newcastle are ‘disrupting tourism’

A DUP councillor has said tricolour flags which have been placed on lampposts in Newcastle are “disrupting tourism and damaging community relations”.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Alan Lewis said the flags appeared on Thursday ahead of the Easter holidays,

He said the Irish flags have been erected despite the Orange Order’s “unwritten understanding” that flags are only flown in Newcastle “on the day of any demonstration” such as the Twelfth of July.

“Early Thursday morning residents and business owners awoke to find huge tricolour flags attached to lampposts entering and along Newcastle main street – another example of republicans simply doing as they please,” said Mr Lewis.

"Locals are aware who put them up, some of whom own businesses, they themselves wouldn’t appreciate flags hung outside their premises.

"Newcastle is a mixed area, a tourist hotspot that shouldn’t be marked or claimed by any one side.”

The DUP councillor said he has received calls from prospective tourists to the area who have now “decided to go elsewhere” over Easter.

"This in a nutshell represents the damage these flags are doing,” he added.