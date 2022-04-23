DUP councillor ‘disgusted’ after bottle is thrown at Limavady band parade

The DUP’s Alan Robinson has expressed “outrage” after a woman was hit by shards of glass following a bottle being thrown at a band parade in Limavady on Friday.

Police said that at around 8.30pm, a bottle was thrown at the parade as it made its way along the Linenhall Street area of the town.

East Londonderry Assembly candidate Mr Robinson said: “The band had children within its ranks and we could have been facing a very serious problem had those children been struck.

"There is outrage locally at this incident where members of both our communities have expressed their disgust to me citing that this incident was not done in their name.

"I contacted the police at 1.30am to highlight this issue, to express my personal disgust and that of the community and called on the police, in the interest of good public relations in our town, and more so in the interests of public safety for members of the marching band community, that it is vital that police pay close attention to the location in the future to deter and prevent similar ever happening again.”

Mr Robinson also praised the parade’s organisers and the flute band’s “high level of discipline in the face of intolerance and provocation”.

The PSNI are appealing for information regarding Friday night’s incident and anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have any information in relation to the scene, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1722 of the 22/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.