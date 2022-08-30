DUP councillor expresses concern over 500 property housing development in Lisburn

Fears are being expressed that a major housing development set to bring 500 new homes to Lisburn will be a “disaster” for traffic congestion and local schools.

A city councillor said the planned housing scheme is going ahead despite what he called “vigorous community opposition”.

The development, on Lisburn’s Glenavy Road near Ballymacash, has previously faced opposition from former First Minister Paul Givan.

Now, DUP councillor Paul Porter says he will be keeping a close eye on the scheme’s progress to ensure it adheres to all planning conditions.

He has been critical of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council previously for granting the housing scheme planning permission.

“I have fought in a vigorous community campaign of opposition on this development, which we believe will be a disaster for traffic and for enrolment of pupils at our popular local schools,” said Mr Porter.

Blueprints for the development show it includes three play parks, walkways, and the provision of parkland for residents.

There are also large scale road works to be completed.

Mr Porter added: “I have objected on every occasion at council, I have very grave concerns about the new housing, that is already under way.

“The area that these homes are to be built on has already begun and yet there are infrastructure and flooding issues that are legacy matters of the old council from some 15 years ago.

“There is a real density issue that we will be left with in the aftermath once all these homes have been built.

“I have fought hard alongside the community, and there is a real fear that there will be major road traffic consequences locally and for people looking to connect on to west Belfast from this new area.

“I do welcome the new infrastructure being done, but it remains to be seen if all the road work is completed and if it will alleviate any traffic congestion.

“I will be keeping a close eye on this development to make sure that all of the conditions are being met and if they are not I will raise the matters in council.”