DUP councillor hits out at Alliance Party for revealing ‘confidential information’ about remote meetings

A DUP councillor has hit out at the Alliance Party for revealing “confidential information” that a council could save £50,000 a year by continuing to meet remotely.

Darryn Causby said that Alliance’s Peter Lavery had been “reckless and irresponsible” by disclosing how Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ratepayers’ money could be saved in a public meeting.

Mr Lavery revealed at the monthly meeting on Monday how council officers had estimated that continuing to meet in a remote or hybrid format could save £50,000 a year.

This information was provided to councillors at a behind-closed-doors meeting about rates estimates and was included in a report marked ‘confidential’.

During a debate on the local authority’s response to a consultation from the Department for Communities on the possibility of permanently allowing meetings to take place in a remote or hybrid environment, Mr Causby called on elected members to “make the effort” to attend the council chamber in person for the setting of the borough’s rates.

“Maybe in February, when we are setting the rates, everyone might make the effort, when the restrictions are lifted, to sit in this chamber as we are all elected to do,” he said. This prompted Mr Lavery to note that continuing with remote and hybrid meetings could serve to reduce rates.

“If it is about the rates, it is projected that if we continue with hybrid and remote meetings we are going to save £50,000 a year,” he said. “That is ratepayers’ money that is staying in ratepayers’ pockets. I think the savings we will bank going forward in a hybrid manner will be welcomed by ratepayers.”

When Mr Causby asked where the £50,000 figure was produced from, Mr Lavery said it was in the estimates paper. Mr Causby then noted the paper was marked ‘confidential,. and criticised Mr Lavery for disclosing the figure.

“The one marked ‘confidential’? Is that what we are at now?

We are supposed to be sensible here, but this is casually throwing out confidential figures,” he added. “Am I content the ratepayers know what we spend our money on?

Yes, but the fact is the report is confidential and should not have been discussed in this way.

“That is reckless and irresponsible on behalf of councillor Lavery. We know he has form for it on the planning committee and in this chamber. This is another example of it this evening. It is absolutely disgraceful.”