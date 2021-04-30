DUP councillor John Carson slammed after ‘misogynistic’ Michelle O’Neill comment

A DUP councillor has been criticised after making a comment on social media suggesting Michelle O’Neill will be “put back in her kennel”.

DUP Alderman John Carson – who previously apologised for claiming the Covid-19 pandemic was God’s punishment for the legalisation of same sex marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland – made the comment on Thursday, under a Facebook photo backing Edwin Poots for DUP party leader.

Responding to a comment posted by someone else under the post, which showed an image of the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Mr Carson wrote: “She will be put back in her kennel”.

Comment on Alderman John Carson's Facebook page

The Belfast Telegraph has attempted to reach out to Mr Carson.

In April 2020, Mr Carson sparked outrage by suggesting the coronavirus outbreak was God's punishment for the introduction of same-sex marriage.

The councillor apologised at the time and said his comments had been “misinterpreted” and that he “would not intentionally set out to cause hurt or offence to anyone”.

At the time the DUP distanced itself from the comments, telling the BBC's Nolan Show that Mr Carson was expressing a personal opinion and not that of the party.

Mr Carson’s most recent comments about Michelle O’Neill have been criticised.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon said: “Comments on social media from DUP councillor John Carson in reference to Michelle O’Neill are despicable and disrespectful.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of commentary. He should apologise immediately.

“This is the latest in a series of outrageous and disgraceful outbursts about women from this particular DUP councillor.

“How long will this be allowed to continue? The DUP leadership should now take action against councillor Carson and distance themselves from these comments.”

UUP MLA Doug Beattie also slammed the online post from Mr Carson, writing on Twitter:

“Awful, just awful comments. We can disagree on politics but no women deserve misogynistic comments like this.

“Unbelievable this is from an elected representative.”

The DUP has been contacted for comment.