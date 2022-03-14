DUP councillor Paul Rankin co-opted to Lagan Valley Assembly seat

The post fell vacant following the transfer of Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to South Belfast following the death of Christopher Stalford.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as his party co-opts councillor Paul Rankin to replace Edwin Poots as MLA for Lagan Valley. (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP councillor Paul Rankin has been co-opted to become the party’s new Assembly member for Lagan Valley.

He will fill the vacancy created by the transfer of Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to South Belfast following the death of Christopher Stalford.

On Monday morning, the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland confirmed the move.

I have worked closely with Paul for many years to champion the case for Lagan Valley and its people. I know he will be a diligent and dedicated servant of their interests in the Northern Ireland Assembly DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Mr Rankin will be in the role for just two weeks ahead of the dissolution of the Assembly at the end of March for fresh elections.

Sir Jeffrey later confirmed to the BBC that he intends to run as an Assembly candidate in Lagan Valley, adding he wanted to seek a fresh mandate.

He commended Mr Rankin, saying he has a “sterling record of hard work and delivery for the people of this area, with over 20 years of experience as an elected representative”.

“I have worked closely with Paul for many years to champion the case for Lagan Valley and its people. I know he will be a diligent and dedicated servant of their interests in the Northern Ireland Assembly,” he said.

“In just over 50 days, the people of Northern Ireland will have the opportunity to set the future direction of our province. The DUP has a plan to build a better Northern Ireland and to ensure progress is achieved on the basis of moving forward together.

“I look forward to taking this positive vision to the people, leading from the front, so we can deliver our plan for a better Northern Ireland.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right) with party colleague Edwin Poots (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has not yet confirmed which candidates it will run in the Lagan Valley constituency.

The constituency has been the subject of speculation as to whether Sir Jeffrey, who represents Lagan Valley in Westminster, will run for an Assembly seat.

When he was first elected DUP leader last year, he indicated his intention to return to the Assembly.

On Friday evening, Sir Jeffrey said that in Lagan Valley his party is reviewing whether it will run three candidates, as it intended, to maximise unionist representation.

Former first minister Paul Givan and Mr Rankin are now the DUP’s two MLAs for Lagan Valley.