DUP councillor resigns from role on Belfast City Council

A DUP councillor has decided to step down from his role saying it was an “honour” to have served the Oldpark ward.

A masters student from north Belfast he was co-opted by the DUP to serve on the city council in 2018.

Mr Pankhurst had previously worked for DUP MP Nigel Dodds on a part-time basis, alongside his studies at Queen's University.

However, he handed in his notice at the time in order to allow more time for his work as a councillor.

On Twitter, Mr Pankhurst announced that he was resigning: “Some personal news from me. I will be resigning from my role as a DUP Councillor for the Oldpark Ward in Belfast on 31st December 2022.

“It’s been a real and true honour to represent and work in the area I call home for almost a decade as a constituency case worker/Councillor.”

Mr Pankhurst, who comes from Ballysillan, said that he was "absolutely delighted" when he was first co-opted into the role.

"I am looking forward to representing and fighting for the community I was born in and have lived in all my life," he said.