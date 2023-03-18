DUP councillor says vandalised church road sign is ‘attempted intimidation’

A DUP councillor has said a vandalised road sign providing directions to a church in Co Down is “attempted intimidation” and believes the act has a “sinister undertone of sectarianism.”

Alan Lewis said the sign directing visitors to Leitrim Presbyterian Church in Castlewellan was spray-painted to obscure the word ‘Presbyterian’.

Mr Lewis strongly condemned the incident.

He said: “On behalf of the church I arranged to have this sign placed last year, it directs visitors and worshippers to Leitrim Presbyterian Church, along with those visiting the grave of motorcycle legend Tom Herron.

“The church sits off the main Dromara Road, a short distance away at Benraw, it’s not easy to locate especially by those visiting from outside the area. The sign acts as a simple location aid.

“The fact someone has deliberately sprayed out the word ‘Presbyterian’ represents a sinister undertone of sectarianism, almost a message that the community who worship at the church aren’t welcome in the area."

Mr Lewis said he believed the act was either carried out due to “utter childishness or complete ignorance” – which he said are “both equally unacceptable.”

The church, located on the Benraw Road just outside the main town of Castlewellan. has an active congregation with services every Sunday.

Mr Lewis said he believes whoever carried out the vandalism “seldom darken the door of their own church” and are likely not “aware of the proud history of Presbyterianism and oblivious to the teachings of the Gospel.”

“The act itself goes beyond a bit of paint, it represents the mentality of attempted intimidation, that residents of the area have known for too long, those seeking to create division and unease should be ashamed and thoroughly embarrassed,” he said.

“The phrase ‘hate crime’ is often brandished about, kicked around like a political football. However, when we have the deliberate targeting of one particular religious denomination we can clearly state this action was not only sectarian, it should be recorded and treated as a legitimate hate crime.”

He has asked the Department for Infrastructure to repair the sign, which sits just above two others directing to Dromara and Leitrim.