DUP councillor tells Sinn Fein MP to expect a ‘bloody nose’ in the polls over Irish unity call

A DUP councillor has warned a Sinn Fein MP that her calls for a united Ireland would result in her receiving a “bloody nose” at the polls.

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor David Drysdale was reacting to a tweet by West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley MP at the weekend.

Ms Begley, who is also a lawyer, posted a message on her Twitter account remarking on the Conservative Party leadership race to advance her calls for a border poll.

It read: “Whoever replaces Liz Truss will have no mandate in Ireland and will never serve the interests of the Irish people. It’s time to set a date for a referendum on Irish unity.”

The tweet to Ms Begley’s 9,391 followers sparked some strong debate with almost 1,700 likes and 222 responses.

However, Mr Drysdale reacted to the call for the border poll with his own claims of victory and a possible hint towards the MP’s expenses claim.

Ms Begley was found in the latest audit report to have claimed £182,548.57 from UK Government in expenses between February 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021. The vast majority of her expenses were used to cover staff costs.

Mr Drysdale tweeted: “Bring it on and order some ice for the bloody nose you will get! Even Republicans stay in the North because they are so well looked after by the British Government.”