DUP councillor urges Belfast Council to consider ‘tourist tax’

Belfast City Council is to look into introducing a ‘tourist tax’ on visitors to bring more money into city coffers.

At a recent meeting of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, officers said they would be looking into the potential for a tourist levy, after a query from the DUP councillor Brian Kingston.

During the committee meeting, elected members agreed to a funding allocation of £1,997,465 over the next year for the city’s prime tourist institution, Visit Belfast.

Visit Belfast is a public/private partnership set up by the council to deal with city tourism.

During a presentation at the committee, representatives from the partnership stated the city had a target to take in £97m from tourism over the next year – £30m from leisure tourism, £40m from business, £16m from cruises and £11m from visitor servicing.

Mr Kingston said: “We at the council obviously benefit from the significant tourism in Belfast through our rates.

“But it is not unusual now, when you go and visit somewhere else, that you find you have to pay a small tourism tax, which either goes into supporting the tourism infrastructure, or into other things at that locality.

“As well as supporting jobs through a small tax, it also supports investment in the city. There is merit in it that has to be weighed up. I don’t think it would act as a major disincentive for visitors, and would enable us to invest more.”

Visit Belfast chairperson Kathryn Thomson, also Chief Executive of the National Museums of Northern Ireland, said she would take it back to the partnership board.

A council director also said officers would be looking at the idea in developing the new tourism strategy alongside Visit Belfast, and in consultation with local businesses.

The Local Government Association document ‘A Tourist Levy: What, Where and How’ states: “The idea of a local tourist levy in the UK has recently risen in prominence – Bath, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London have all raised the prospect of introducing one.

“With numerous cities across the world having a charge on tourist visitors, there are plenty of examples of how a tourist levy works in practice.”

It adds: “There are several options for tourist levy design. For example, hotel occupancy could be charged, but the charge itself could be a flat fee, a percentage fee, per person, per room, or several other variations.

“Introducing a levy increases the price of a holiday. Price changes can affect the spending behaviour of a tourist, but the extent and magnitude of these behavioural changes are unknown and depend on factors like the size of the levy.

“A tourist levy would ideally need primary legislation to be introduced. But there are other options, such as a voluntary scheme or using Business Improvement Districts as a tool.”

Examples of different tourist occupancy taxes in Europe vary. Paris has a nightly charge per person, with the rate of charge varying by the rating of the hotel.

For example, five star rated accommodation has a nightly charge of €3.30 and two star rated accommodation has a nightly charge of 99c.

Bruges charges a flat rate of €2 per night per person, with children under the age of 18 exempt from the tax.

Berlin’s City Tax is 5% of the net room rate (the room rate net of VAT and fees for services), and the tax is capped at 21 successive days. Business travellers are exempt from the tax but have to prove the purpose of their trip.

In these cities, and in others that impose a tourist levy, the revenues from occupancy charges are loosely allocated to tourism or cultural investment.