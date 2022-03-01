DUP councillor William Walker suspended by party following arrest

A DUP councillor has been suspended from the party following his arrest on suspicion of child sexual grooming.

William Walker, 59, a Newry, Mourne and Down district councillor, was arrested last week and released on bail pending further enquiries.

A DUP statement said: "William Walker has been suspended from membership pending the outcome of the police investigation."

Mr Walker works in the office of DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, on February 22 in the County Down area.

"He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries."