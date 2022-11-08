DUP councillors protest during motion to invite Taoiseach to Newry

Angry DUP councillors protested during a debate on inviting the Irish Taoiseach to Newry after their notice for funds to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation was passed to committee.

A notice of motion during a Newry, Mourne and Down District Council meeting was brought forward by SDLP councillor Gary Stokes to invite Irish premier Micheál Martin, due to EU funding being spent in the district.

Earlier in Monday’s meeting, DUP councillor Alan Lewis put forward his own notice to request funding for public celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

This matter was sent to the good relations committee by council chairman Michael Savage to be considered and not given time for discussion at the full council meeting.

Disorder in the chambers grew as it was suggested there was potential that Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald could be Taoiseach by the time an invitation was made.

DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, said: “I will not be voting for or against this, I will be abstaining due to the inconsistency shown here tonight at the council and in protest we will be leaving the chambers.

“Councillor Alan Lewis proposed a motion earlier tonight and it was sent to good relations and so should this.”

UUP councillor David Taylor also alluded to his suspicions on the motion.

“There has been no real detail given and I am not sure of the purpose of this or why it is being done,” he said.

“The UK Government spends a lot of money here and there are no invites being made. It feels like there is a bit of politics at play.”

The council chairman clarified his position after all DUP members became unresponsive at the hybrid meeting.

The SDLP’s councillor Savage said: “These two motions are not akin - they are two different matters.

“One is about costings and the other is just an invitation. I can’t understand the DUP’s rationale on this.

“As chairman I seek legal guidance from officials, and I make the decisions where motions go.”

The motion, with support from Sinn Fein, was carried by 29 votes for and one against.