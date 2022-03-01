DUP demand Sinn Fein ‘step back’ from ‘pro-Putin propaganda’ in response to Chris Hazzard tweet

Sinn Fein should “step back from spouting pro-Putin propaganda”, according to the DUP, who have criticised South Down MP Chris Hazzard for comments he made on social media.

In a tweet from Sunday, Mr Hazzard described it as “unedifying” to see “local jingoists taking pride in ‘Belfast’ weaponry in Ukraine”.

It is thought Mr Hazzard was referencing anti-tank bazookas, which were partly made in Northern Ireland and have reportedly been issued to Ukrainian forces as part of UK military aid to the country.

Mr Hazzard added in the post: “Ignorant of recent Organisation for Security & Co-operation in Europe Report that reveals between 2017 & 2020 Ukrainian forces were responsible for 946 civilian casualties, including 100 children.”

On Saturday the unionist commentator and former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly shared a video of Ukrainian forces holding anti-tank weaponry.

"Built in Belfast. War is a terrible thing. Defence is necessary to try and prevent,” she wrote.

"The best weapons are key. Bazookas from Belfast, now defending civilians and democracy in the Ukraine.”

The Sinn Fein MP was subsequently challenged on the figures he used by some other Twitter users, including one user who wrote: “Fact Check. It doesn’t say that Ukrainian forces were responsible. These 946 victims fall directly at Russia’s feet. Over 13,000 Ukrainians have died as a result of this Russian led conflict.”

In response, Mr Hazzard said: “Report makes no such distinction; actors are Ukrainian - including the pro-separatist militants who control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - that’s not to ignore fact they have received military, financial & political support from external states, as have pro-Kyiv forces.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton accused Mr Hazzard of trying to “deflect” from Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

"People right across the community in Northern Ireland have stood in solidarity with Ukraine. Unfortunately it isn't surprising to see Sinn Fein isolated and choosing the side of a dictator. They need to step back from spouting pro-Putin propaganda,” Mr Middleton said.

“It is quite outrageous that when innocent people, including children as young as 7 are being killed as a result of Russia's actions that Chris Hazzard would seek to deflect from this.

“There is a united stance across the west, including the United Kingdom and the European Union against Russia. It is absolutely right that the UK is providing assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against the invasion of a European country.

“Ukraine is attempting to join the European Union. Are Sinn Fein also opposed to Ukraine's efforts seeking immediate admission to the EU?"

Earlier on Tuesday in the Dail, Mr Hazzard’s party president Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Fein: “Condemn unreservedly the actions of the Russian Government in violating Ukraine's sovereignty and internationally recognised borders.”

"Ireland more than most understands the impact of occupation and imperialist aggression,” she added.

Sinn Fein has been approached for a response.