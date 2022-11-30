DUP dismay as budget cuts mean no ‘Royal’ Hillsborough road signs

A Stormont department has left a DUP councillor dismayed because it cannot afford new road signs to show off the ‘Royal’ status of a Co Down village.

Instead, new text may be stuck onto existing signs to help identify Royal Hillsborough, according to a roads official.

The monarch’s official residence in Northern Ireland is Hillsborough Castle, and the village was honoured with its new royal prefix during the reign of the late Queen in 2021.

However, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has highlighted a £300,000 requirement in its budget preventing it from creating new ‘Royal Hillsborough’ road signs.

King Charles visited the village for the first time as monarch in September as part of his tour of the UK in the wake of his mother’s death, admiring the floral tributes to the Queen left outside Hillsborough Castle.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members argued at a special meeting this week with DfI, that a lack of new signage for the monarch’s residence is costing the district a “significant” loss in tourism.

DUP councillor Andrew Gowan said: “The title of Royal Hillsborough was honoured upon the village over a year ago.

“There is dismay and disappointment that after a year of having Royal status that Hillsborough does not have even one sign that states its correct title of Royal Hillsborough.

“The reasons for the delays are open to speculation; however, we are where we are.

“I note there are 100 direction signs required (in the district).

“However, visitors need to know who we are and where we are.

“I would ask that we focus on the main roads that should have the updated signage, such as the A1, in order to attract visitors to the area, so that we can gain significant benefit to the Royal Hillsborough economy.”

In response, the department alluded to a lack of finances and has offered a temporary remedy for the ‘Royal’ signage concerns.

DfI Eastern Division manager Des McFarlane said: “We will look to target high-profile road signs such as the A1 and do our best.

“However, there is an overall cost for signage of £300,000 for all signs — and that is just money that we don’t have or are likely to have any time soon.

“We are looking at putting overlaying text on existing signs.

“This is something new that we are looking at and it is at the design stage.

“I would not be able to give a time-frame on this, though we will endeavour to progress as soon as we can.”