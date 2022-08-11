DUP Economy Minister plays down fears of winter blackouts in NI after warnings in UK and Republic

The Economy Minister has played down fears of potential blackouts in Northern Ireland this winter after warnings were sounded both in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons was speaking after reports suggested blackouts and gas cuts this winter are part of an emergency government plan in Westminster, with an amber alert also issued for the second day in a row in the Republic.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Lyons said he “doesn’t have those concerns” over power and gas supplies this winter.

“We work closely with the relevant bodies and system distributor to make sure we have what is necessary in place,” he said.

“At times we get amber warnings for the period of time we find ourselves in. It just means action needs to be taken in order to get us back to where we need to be.

“My understanding at this point is the most likely scenario is that both In terms of electricity and gas margins are adequate with no projected impact to consumers.”

Bloomberg News reported that an electricity capacity shortfall could result in a sixth of peak demand, even after emergency coal plants are brought into use.

Combined with a reduction in imports and below average temperatures, contingency measures could be triggered by January in the UK, it is claimed.

Under the latest “reasonable worst-case scenario”, below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports from Norway and France could expose four days in January when the UK may need to trigger emergency measures to conserve gas.

However, the government has played down fears over a ‘doomsday’ scenario playing out and said that homes and businesses “should be confident” there will be enough supply to meet demand.

The National Grid - despite issuing the warning – has also insisted there will be enough power to meet demand despite potential shortages.

Meanwhile, the Single Electricity Market Operator (SEMO) issued am amber alter on Wednesday morning, stating it was due to a “generation shortfall in Ireland”.

The amber alert is issued when there is a threat to the supply of electricity.

SEMO is a joint venture between EirGrid in the south and SONI, the grid operator in Northern Ireland.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the Irish Government is seeking additional generation capacity and looking at plan to reduce demand during peak times.

“I want to assure people that the government is doing everything we can to make sure that we don’t face brownouts or blackouts this winter,” he said.

“We managed to avoid that happening last winter. We want to make sure that we avoid that happening this winter as well.

“So an amber alert is not a red alert. We’ve yet to have a red alert in Ireland thankfully."

In a statement, EirGrid said: “The electricity system is experiencing tight margins today.

“A system alert (amber alert) notice has been issued to the electricity market this morning due to low wind, limited electricity imports and forced outages at a number of generators.”