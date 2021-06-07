DUP has issues and needs to unite, says Bradley as councillor warns more ready to quit party

A former DUP councillor who quit the party amid a "purge" of members and claims of bullying has said there are "rumblings" of others jumping ship.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen quit along with constituency secretary Diane Forsythe — the party’s South Down candidate in the 2017 Westminster election — over the weekend.

"Everyone in the party knows their own position and I can't comment on that, but there are definitely rumblings of others leaving," he said.

"I will continue as an independent councillor, for the foreseeable future anyway. I'll still be speaking to other party members. I haven't fallen out with them, we'll still work together."

Mr Hanna, Ms Owen and Ms Forsythe all made allegations of bullying and sexism within the party, as well as Mr Hanna claiming that, during the DUP executive at which Edwin Poots was ratified as leader, there were people in the room who wanted a secret vote, but were approached by senior DUP members who made them take their hands down.

"I believe if there had been a secret vote the leader would not have been ratified," he said.

Mr Hanna was removed as chairman of the DUP's South Down association during their AGM on Saturday night by an 8-7 vote.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday afternoon, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said, in hindsight, a secret ballot to ratify the new leadership may have been better to prevent exposing rifts in the party, but it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. She added that she did not witness any bullying during the meeting.

Rejecting the claim the party has become a cold house for moderates, Ms Bradley said: "I think we have issues we need to work through, with a change in leadership it has brought about various issues that people think are going to be issues, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are.”

She added the party needs to unite as “the union is at stake, Northern Ireland is at stake”.

Councillor Owen said the party was being "purged" of supporters of Sir Jeffrey and she hit out at the treatment of Cllr Hanna, a former UDR man.

“To push out, unchecked, a man who has served his country with courage is deplorable. The whole affair rings true of the way Arlene Foster was treated. No lessons have been learned, nor will they be," she said.

“I’ve concerns over the future direction of the DUP, with many talented women and moderates feeling voiceless. My constituents care about health, education, the Protocol and the pound in their pocket. The DUP’s current direction does not place these concerns front and centre.”

Ms Forsythe said she had endured “shameful sexism, ageism and an undercurrent of bullying” in the party for years.

“The disintegration of the party in recent times has left me no option but to leave. The bullying is now in plain sight with the way our leader was treated, and the way members’ families have been bullied and smeared through the leadership contest,” she added.

In a statement, the DUP said: “The South Down Association held its AGM on Saturday. Some of the members who have resigned, sought re-election to hold office within the party. It is disappointing they have chosen to resign from the party, following the outcome of the meeting. We thank them for their service. The party takes these matters very seriously and any complaints should be made in writing to enable a thorough and fair investigation.”

It is understood DUP leader Edwin Poots rejects the "purge" claim and did not have prior knowledge of the changes to the South Down association, however he has not spoken publicly on the matter.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Belfast Telegraph that “senior and valued members now feel the DUP is no longer a warm house for them”.

“I fear that if Edwin fails to quickly get a grip of this situation, then many others may also conclude that the DUP is no longer capable of being a broad church and providing a home for the type of unionism we espouse,” he said.

“Recognising that many within the party have serious concerns about the manner in which Arlene was removed, and about the future direction of the party, I have sought quietly to reassure those who supported me and who have contemplated resignation,” he said.

“Specifically, in relation to our South Down Association, I had encouraged officers and members to attend the AGM and to continue participating in the work of the party. These efforts were thrown back in their face on Saturday in what can only be described as a purge of loyal members who have served our party well, but whom some deemed unacceptable because they had supported me at the recent Executive meeting. There are elements running amok in South Down who are destroying any hope of building party unity.”