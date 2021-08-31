DUP has to up game and unionism promote UK benefits, says Donaldson after party’s poll collapse

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has admitted the party, along with the other unionist parties in Northern Ireland, need to “step up to the mark” in order to ensure a successful election outcome next May at Westminster.

In last week’s Lucid Talk poll for Belfast Telegraph, the DUP plunged to just 13% support, overtaken by both the UUP and TUV.

Read more Revealed: DUP support plunges behind TUV and UUP in shock new poll

Sir Jeffrey, in an interview on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster said the only poll that mattered was next year’s Assembly election.

“And that is what I am focussed on,” he said.

“I accept that we need to up our game in terms of winning support because it is absolutely crucial that unionism remains strong.

“I believe passionately in the union and I welcome the fact that even in this poll there is still a significant majority support for those who express their intention to support the union.

“I think for the unionist parties, collectively, we need to step up to the mark ensuring that we promote the case for the union.

“I will be travelling to every constituency taking our message to the people that really matter, and that is the voters.”

He also revealed that his primary focus will be on some of the “big political issues” such as removing the Irish Sea border, dealing with the legacy of the Troubles and tackling the growing waiting lists and times at hospitals across Northern Ireland.

Just 20 months ago, the DUP won a 31% vote in the Westminster election.

In online polling, the party has gone from being the biggest in Northern Ireland to sharing fourth spot with Alliance and the SDLP.