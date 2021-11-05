DUP lag behind Sinn Fein as NI’s biggest party in latest poll

The DUP are falling behind Sinn Fein as the largest party in Northern Ireland and have not handled the dispute over the NI Protocol well, according to a new poll.

The University of Liverpool survey found that the party have lost a third of the votes they received at the last election in 2019 and are lagging behind Sinn Fein, at 20.6% of the first preference votes.

The poll of 1,002 people in every council area in Northern Ireland also found 62.1% of respondents felt the largest unionist party have handled the dispute around the protocol badly.

Among those who identify as unionists, the study said the party would receive around 37.3% of the vote, with 23.6% voting for the Ulster Unionist Party and 10% voting for the TUV.

While the party lag behind Sinn Fein, who are suggested to sit at 23% in the poll, it does make for better reading than a recent LucidTalk poll conducted for the Belfast Telegraph, with the summer survey putting the party on just 13% to the TUV’s 14% and the UUP’s 16%.

Conducted in the last two weeks of last month, 39.8% of those surveyed in this latest poll identified themselves as unionist, 26.8% as nationalist and 33.3% as neither.

Responding to the study, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson argued the poll sets out a “two-horse race as to who is the largest party in the next Assembly”.

“With Sinn Fein focused more on a border poll than on making Northern Ireland work this poll re-enforces the need for the DUP to win the next election,” said Mr Donaldson.

“We will have a new, fresh team with a mix of youth and experience working for the people. A team that can move Northern Ireland forward, but we need maximum influence in the next Northern Ireland Executive.

“The more seats we win, the more influence we will have over how the country is run.”

Among the findings of unionists who wish to remain in the UK, just 12.6% stated the protocol was the most important issue to them.

Mr Donaldson admitted the protocol “is not the number one issue now” but argued there would be “damage done” to the union if the so-called Irish Sea border was not removed.

"This poll demonstrates a majority of people value the Union and as political representatives it is our duty to ensure the Protocol threat to it is removed,” he added.

Elsewhere, the figures show the majority of people in Northern Ireland believe the Stormont Assembly and Executive should remain in place until next May.

The survey showed 65% of those who participated thought the institutions should stay in place until the scheduled election next year, with just 9.6% disagreeing.

The results come following warnings by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that an early Stormont election could be called if the UK Government does not act over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The poll also showed support for consensus around the issue of the protocol, with mitigations by both the EU and UK backed by those who responded.

The survey found a majority of people here back proposals by the European Union to resolve the issues over the NI Protocol.

While it also suggested that 42.2% backed proposals made by the EU last month, with 20.7% saying they should be rejected.

The UK government’s proposal that goods should be able to circulate without checks on their movement into and within Northern Ireland if they meet either UK or EU standards were backed by 74.7 per cent.

The issue of the protocol was also ranked fourth among the most important issues for voters in Northern Ireland behind Covid, healthcare and the economy.

It also showed 58.6% of respondents support remaining in the UK compared to 29.8% who would vote tomorrow for a united Ireland. The highest share of support for remaining in the UK was shown among those aged 60+ (74.6%) with similar shares among those aged 36-59 (55%) and those under 36 (54%).

However, constitutional issues were deemed the most important concern to just 1.4% of respondents of the survey.

The University of Liverpool’s Professor Peter Shirlow added: “It is evident that respondents seek proportionality in north-south and east-west trade relationships.

“There is no evidence here of mass rejection, even among unionists, of the mitigations advanced by the EU. Similarly, there is no nationalist/republican rejection of key UK government proposals. This is not what is assumed within media and political commentary.

“Complex issues cannot be reduced to soundbites, tweets and headlines.”