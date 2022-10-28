DUP leader calls on Dublin to tone down calls for joint authority if Stormont is not restored

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calls for Irish Government and political parties here to “dial down the rhetoric” on joint authority if Stormont crisis cannot be resolved.

The DUP leader joined his former colleague Dame Arlene Foster on GB News on Friday.

The host of The Briefing asked the DUP leader if he was shocked by calls from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance and the Irish Government for joint authority if a solution to the current impasse cannot be found.

"Surely that’s contrary to the Belfast Agreement?” she asked.

Sir Jeffrey agreed.

“It absolutely is,” he replied.

"Joint authority would absolutely disrespect the Good Friday Agreement.

"It would absolutely disrespect our constitutional place within the United Kingdom and would be totally unacceptable to unionists.

"I think it’s time for Dublin and for all the other parties to dial down the rhetoric and join us in finding a solution that enables the political institutions here to be restored as soon as possible.”

The interview was interrupted by technical difficulties as Sir Jeffrey’s connection dropped.

"Isn’t it the case that an election is not going to really change anything,” Mrs Foster asked.

"In fact Bertie Ahern, who you and I know very well, former Irish Prime Minister said today that an election isn’t going to change a damn thing.

"What’s the point of an election?”

But the question was met with silence as Sir Jeffrey, who did the interview from a car in Portadown, disappeared off the screen.

Attempts to get him back failed as there was no sound.

Moments after the show ended, the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed he will call a snap election.

However details will not be revealed until next week.