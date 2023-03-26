DUP leader dismisses reports of ‘royal snub’ as he confirms attendance at King Charles’ coronation

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed he will be attending the King’s coronation .

It follows reports that the DUP leader had been side-lined as a result of his party’s ongoing boycott of Stormont.

The newspaper reported the “royal snub” as a further example of isolation facing the largest Unionist party following the ratification of the Windsor Framework deal which it opposes.

"This is fake news,” Sir Jeffrey tweeted.

“As @duponline leader I’ve already confirmed I will be attending the coronation service.

"The Royal Family is above party politics in Northern Ireland and I hope all will respect this.”

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen consort of the United Kingdom will take place on May 6.

The couple will be joined by hundreds of guests at Westminster Abbey, including senior members of the royal family, politicians and celebrities.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony at the 2,200 capacity venue.

It is unknown how many invites Buckingham Palace has sent out with many attendees not expected to be confirmed until the historic day itself.

First minister designate Michelle O’Neill and Assembly speaker Alex Maskey are expected to attend the ceremony.