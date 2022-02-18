DUP leader Donaldson facing questions over ‘best of both worlds’ stance on NI Protocol

The DUP are facing questions over whether their stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol has softened.

On the BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, it was reported that senior DUP figures had said party leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson had dropped a red line of totally scrapping the protocol.

Instead, it’s claimed the party are prepared to settle for “the best of both worlds”.

In a clip from a recent speech from Sir Jeffrey earlier this month, as Paul Givan quit as First Minister, he said: “There is a better way forward, a way that can truly deliver the best of both worlds.

"Where goods destined to stay in Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom, are not checked upon arrival in Northern Ireland

"We have previously outlined how we appreciated the need of the European Union to protect the integrity of its single market borders.

"And we believe there are solutions if the practical will is there.”

In a statement to the programme, the DUP added: “Not a single unionist elected representative supports the protocol.

"The Irish Sea border must go, progress is only made in Northern Ireland when unionists and nationalists can support the deal.”

Appearing on the programme, the TUV leader Jim Allister said that the DUP had previously described their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol as “unalterable”.

Mr Allister said the DUP would have to answer to voters if they had indeed changed their policy.

"The price of the best of both worlds comes at the price of accepting EU sovereignty over our economic and trading matters,” he said.

Mr Allister added that if the DUP ceased to be anti-protocol he would cease advice to TUV voters to transfer their votes in the upcoming Assembly election.

The SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said he hoped that the DUP and anyone opposed to the protocol would see that mitigations already agreed by the UK and EU could bring real benefits and issues over moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland could be addressed.

He added it was important not to just focus on the “psychodrama” of the DUP, but the needs on businesses and workers in Northern Ireland.

Later on Friday, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson appeared to show a more hardline stance by calling the Irish Sea Border “divisive, destabilising and undemocratic”.

He said: “A negotiated solution which does not remove the Irish Sea Border is unacceptable. The Government must act to restore our place within the UK Internal Market.”

Earlier this week, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney played down expectations that a breakthrough on the protocol negotiations between the EU and UK could be expected next week.

Speaking in Belfast before meeting with Northern Ireland political parties, Mr Coveney said the Irish Government would not be bystanders over the current political crisis in Stormont.

Keeping in regular contact with the UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic (European Commission vice president), he said work was ongoing to find compromises to reassure people the Protocol “can be implemented in a way that everybody can accept”.