DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson meets King Charles ahead of coronation

King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle looks on. (Pic: PA) — © PA

The DUP leader was present at the reception in London where the King and Queen Consort are meeting politicians, peers and staff ahead of the coronation.

Over the next few days, King Charles will meet members from both Houses of Parliament including the Speakers, senior leaders and those with shared interests, such as the environment, education and the arts.

King Charles also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer at the reception.

Meanwhile, it emerged last week that Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey are both to attend the coronation on May 6.

The DUP welcomed the move, but urged Sinn Fein to go a step further by agreeing to Union flags being flown “on all publicly-funded buildings on coronation day”.

Confirming she would be attending the coronation, Ms O’Neill said: “We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.”

She added: “I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”