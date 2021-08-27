DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson seeking ‘clarity’ on evacuation of NI citizens remaining in Kabul

Sir Jeffrey to warn Taoiseach north-south meetings untenable if protocol remains

Mr Donaldson told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster the UK’s Government’s decision to conclude its evacuation mission on Friday is “disappointing” and said he is engaging with officials to get “clarity” on securing people from Northern Ireland out of the war-torn country.

The UK Defence Secretary said there are just “hours” left in the UK’s mission to help people flee the Taliban after closing the main processing site close to Kabul airport.

“Whilst I understand absolutely the need to protect our armed forces and civilian staff working at Kabul airport,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“I am concerned perhaps there remain British citizens who haven't yet been evacuated out of Kabul and I am seeking clarity on that from the Foreign Office and Home Office today.

“That includes some Northern Ireland citizens. I hope by now they are in the airport compound and will be transported home but those are matters we need to clarify.

“I just hope a way can be found to help those people be evacuated. Some of them work for NGOs, for charities, who have been doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

“I just don’t know what attitude the Taliban will take to such organisations.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Of course our thoughts are with the families here at home who are so anxious and distressed at what they are seeing on their tv screens.

“I did send a message to the Prime Minister last night saying I hoped the UK Government would complete the evacuation of our UK citizens including those from Northern Ireland who remain in Kabul.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK has a proud history of protecting people in life-threatening situations and we are determined to help as many Afghans as possible through the Afghan Citizen’s Resettlement Scheme.

“We will welcome 5,000 Afghans in year one, with an ambition of resettling up to 20,000 in the long term if needed. This is a sustainable intake, in line with most of our international partners. The welfare of every new arrival is vital and the scheme must be run in a way that allows refugees to properly supported in every aspect of starting their new lives.

“The Government is also helping those who supported British soldiers and their families with the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy which is incredibly generous scheme and has been significantly expanded. It is expected to help 5,000 Afghans relocate this year.”

Meanwhile, ahead of a meeting with Taoiseach Michael Martin in Dublin, the DUP leader warned north-south relations cannot be “business as usual” if the NI Protocol remains.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey said he planned to tell the Irish premier it would be an “untenable position” to continue to attend the cross-border meetings as a result of the “harm the protocol is doing to political economic and social stability in Northern Ireland”.

Read more DUP leader to press Taoiseach over Northern Ireland Protocol

The DUP leader also revealed he planned to publicly set out a position on the north-south meetings “the next few weeks” and said he will be speaking to other unionist leaders to agree a joint strategy.

Unionists have expressed concern at the new trading arrangements distancing Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

“The Irish Government has a responsibility to recognise the harm the protocol is doing to political economic and social stability in Northern Ireland and it has a responsibility to act upon that,” he added.

“I am not into threats, but I do recognise political reality. Right now our relationship with the rest of the UK is being seriously harmed by the protocol and in those circumstances that has consequences for our relationship with Dublin.

“It means if the relationship east-west between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is being harmed by the protocol, we cannot sustain the position where it is business as usual on a north-south basis and nor will we, because that would be an untenable position to be in.

“I will be making that clear to Michael Martin today.

“I will be spelling out in the next few weeks, with clarity, what we will be doing with the north-south relationship. I will also be consulting with the other unionist leaders.”