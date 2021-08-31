DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slams PSNI Crossmaglen report as ‘politically naive’

Confirms meeting with chief constable Simon Byrne on Thursday

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has slammed a a major report into policing operations in south Armagh as the most “politically naïve document a chief constable has launched”.

The 172-page report on policing in the area was published on Tuesday, as Chief Constable Simon Bryne said he regretted a Christmas day photo with armed officers at the station in Crossmaglen which prompted the calls for the document.

Sir Jeffrey accused Mr Byrne of being in “real danger of completely undermining confidence in the impartiality of police” across Northern Ireland.

The leader confirmed he would be meeting Mr Byrne on Thursday and branded the document “a shocking misapprehension of political sensitivities in Northern Ireland”.

He also accused the report of having an end goal of “the creation of all-Ireland policing structures”.

The Police Federation said the report was presented as a “fait accompli” and its views should have been taken on board.

While the TUV branded it “shameful” the report sought to “hide away” memorials to officers killed in the line of duty.

South Armagh region was heavily militarised during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in response to a high level of threat from the Provisional IRA.

However, the army watch towers were removed in the 2000s following the Belfast Agreement.

The report, which makes 50 recommendations for reform, found that the perception of the risk to officers in the area was "distorted and inaccurate".

Mr Byrne described the police station as reminiscent of the Cold War.

"I visited twice from memory in 2019, and I was quite taken aback at deep-seated concrete walls, high fences and cameras," he said.

"It looked like a relic from the Cold War, never mind the Troubles.

"And I do think one of the constructive things that will come out of this review is our determination to build a new fresh for purpose facility that is more steel and glass and less about concrete to serve the public of this part of Northern Ireland."

Simon Byrne faced criticism for his Christmas day visit to Crossmaglen.

Asked if he regretted that tweet, Mr Byrne added: "Sometimes I do regret it because it caused a controversy that is always unwelcome, but equally I now find myself asking had I not done it, would we be stood here today? Because perhaps some of the concerns and issues that hadn't been seen because of poor leadership and group-think frankly might not have been self evident until it was too late.

"Out of something that caused some concern and controversy, I think we've got something that is constructive and good and we can build on for the future."

The report found there was evidence indicating that Crossmaglen police station does not provide a “positive or effective” policing presence and that service and visibility can be enhanced across Slieve Gullion without the current physical infrastructure.

It recommended that Newtownhamilton police station be rebranded as South Armagh police station, with further suggestions for Irish language signs to be placed at the station.

The review also recommends relocating police memorials to "an agreed space in the station away from public locations and main thoroughfares".

Other proposals include joint policing with the Republic of Ireland’s Garda police force, and a reconsideration of the look and feel of vehicle checkpoints, to "avoid legacy associations”.

Responding to the report, Sir Jeffrey said: “The recommendations in this report would make Patten blush. The end goal of this report is the creation of all-Ireland policing structures which would be politically unacceptable.

"They would require legislation. We will oppose such and actively veto the proposals if there is an attempt to push them through.

"It is staggering that a Christmas Day tweet by the Chief Constable has become the catalyst for the latest round of politically motivated policing reforms in Northern Ireland.

"The Chief Constable is in real danger of completely undermining confidence in the impartiality of police, not only in South Armagh but across Northern Ireland.

"The DUP believes in accountable policing, but our police officers should not be accountable to another country. The creation of a new all-Island body for policing, as per recommendation 46, would be politically unacceptable and would represent a serious violation of Northern Ireland’s sovereignty.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), which represents the rank and file of the PSNI said building a new station would be more beneficial rather than scrapping Crossmaglen altogether.

PFNI chairman, Mark Lindsay said the current station was “not fit for purpose”, but believed a new station “would be the most sensible solution if everyone was being serious about bringing effective community policing to the area.”

He added: “Police memorials which acknowledge the sacrifice of officers who paid the ultimate price must be handled properly and with sensitivity, with full consultation with the families of those who were murdered delivering policing across society.

“As for where and how vehicle checkpoints are carried out, the overriding issue here should be driven by policing priorities and community protection and not ‘legacy issues’.

“We have enjoyed close working relationships with An Garda Siochana and strengthening lines of communications, which are already first class, has to be welcomed. Anything that goes beyond that is for the governments and political parties to consider.

“We have been consulted at local level about all of this but, frankly, this report in its totality was delivered as a fait accompli without full consultation where our corporate views could have been taken on board.”

He added that while the report acknowledges “considerable positive changes that have taken place in south Armagh” due to PSNI colleagues, officer safety must be “top priority”.

“Our officers still face considerable challenges, more now from organised crime gangs than paramilitaries. Officers policing on behalf of the entire south Armagh community cannot be put at risk.”

TUV leader Jim Allister branded the report “shameful” saying he found it “outrageous that they should propose hiding away memorials to those who paid with their lives in order to defend law and order”.

The North Antrim MLA also said he told temporary assistant chief constable Bobby Singelton, that there “has been no report seeking to address the issues which are leading to a crisis of confidence within the Protestant, unionist and loyalist community.

"Something which will not be lost on many when they read this idiotic and insulting document,” he said.

“If this report and its recommendations are approved there will be a duty on all unionists on the Policing Board to immediately resign. They should make this clear today. Nothing less than implacable opposition will do.”

Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy welcomed the report saying it “recognises that the PSNI got its relationship with this community very badly wrong."

He noted that his party has been calling for these kinds of reforms for years and said the review recommendations “promise a new beginning”.

“Some of 50 recommendations in the report include the closure of a militaristic barracks in Crossmaglen, the removal of assault rifles on routine patrols and Irish signage on police stations,” said the Newry and Armagh MLA.

“The report also recommends setting up an Independent Advisory Group and we will explore in greater detail its remit, powers and who will be represented on it.

“All of these recommendations can begin to change the image of policing in South Armagh by removing the negative, militaristic style of the past which has damaged community relations.