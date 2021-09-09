DUP leader threatens Stormont collapse in weeks over protocol warning it won’t be good for NI or unionism

Party to withdraw from north-south bodies

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has acknowledged that his intention to collapse Stormont within weeks – if Northern Ireland Protocol issues are not resolved - could erase the gains of the past two decades and plunge the country into a “political and economic crisis”.

While laying out his opposition to an “intolerable and unsustainable” protocol, he acknowledged that the instability created by bringing down the devolved institutions would “not be good for unionism or Northern Ireland”.

Sir Jeffrey said collapsing power-sharing was not something he wanted, “but we simply can not go on like this”.

"Within weeks it will be clear if there is the basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate or whether there is a need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate,” he said.

The unionist leader also made it clear that while the present protocol arrangements remain in place, “it cannot be business as usual for north south relations” and the party would immediately withdraw from cross-border bodies.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland.

It has however led to additional checks on goods traded across the Irish Sea which sparked protests from unionists.

This week the UK Government indefinitely extended grace periods on checks to allow for further talks with the EU.

In an address as European Commission vice president, Maros Sefcovic visited the region, Mr Donaldson said his party is examining the legality of the current checks and whether they should have required Executive approval as well.

Last month he warned that the situation could not continue as it was and that “decisions were imminent”.

On Thursday Sir Jeffrey said they were exploring if there was scope to limit or eradicate the checks.

"Legal advice has offered ministers very little room for manoeuvre in this regard and flexibilities have been exploited to the maximum,” he said.

“However, we are seeking to revisit this issue to examine every available option.

“If in the final analysis those who are democratically elected by the people of Northern Ireland lack the power to prevent such checks, and the protocol issues remain, then the position in office of DUP ministers would become untenable.

“Let me be clear: if the choice is ultimately between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form, then the only option for any unionist minister would be to cease to hold such office.”

Three "key issues” were highlighted – movement of goods, standards and governance – and he said it was essential they were addressed.

He said it was not a question of limiting checks at the border or moving the checks from the border, but, save for the most limited circumstances, EU law could not apply in Northern Ireland.

And that where there is a dispute, Northern Ireland was not being asked to argue its case in front of a judicial system “created by one of the parties” to that dispute.

He said his ministers would seek to block and frustrate the continuation of checks.

He said the UK government was proceeding to implement the New Decade New Approach commitments in a “partial and one-sided way” by legislating for a culture package at Westminster at a time when the government “has not delivered on its NDNA pledges in relation to restoring Northern Ireland’s place in the UK Single Market – this is not a sustainable position”.

He argued that it should be the place of the Assembly to implement laws for Northern Ireland.

The Lagan Valley MP said Lord Trimble, one of the key authors of the Good Friday Agreement, wrote that the Northern Ireland Protocol has “subverted the main safeguards” within the peace deal causing civic unrest and political uncertainty and is also damaging the Northern Ireland economy.

Sir Jeffrey said: “I say not as a threat, but as a matter of political reality that our political institutions will not survive a failure to resolve the problems that the protocol has created.

“Neither will they survive an indefinite ‘stand still’ period; urgent action is needed.

“As someone who believes in devolution and who seeks to return to the Assembly, this is not something I want to see.”

In his closing remarks, the DUP leader said it would be a “tragedy” if the gains of the last two decades were put at risk and if Northern Ireland was plunged back into economic difficulties and political crisis.

He said: “In spite of all of the difficulties that we face I remain hopeful that we can still emerge from this period with arrangements which can command widespread support within Northern Ireland, arrangements that do not offend unionists, nationalists or others and crucially arrangements which will allow us to create the kind of stability that will be good for investment and economic prosperity,” he said.

“The prize of a successful outcome is not just for unionism but for all of Northern Ireland and it is not just for the U.K. but for the EU as well.

“Just imagine how a deal which satisfies all sides could transform relationships within Northern Ireland and across Europe.

“Or what a deal that genuinely represented a better way forward would mean for our future potential.”