DUP leader Twitter handle snapped up by parody account

In the wake of turmoil in the Democratic Unionist Party, it seems the Twitter handle for the party's leader has been snapped up by a random person.

Outgoing leader Arlene Foster inherited the ‘@DUPLeader’ handle from former leader Peter Robinson in 2015, but quickly renamed it to ‘ArleneFosterUK’ in the aftermath of Thursday night’s ratification of Edwin Poots as the new leader.

Leaving the old account name free, a quick-thinking member of social media decided to take it as their own, with the DUP leader name now associated with a parody account on the platform.

The account currently has an image of the Union flag as its profile picture and header.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It also includes a bio that mocks the party saying: “Need to get rid of that there sea border. Irish language act? Forget about it sunshine. (Parody).”

Posting 13 tweets so far, including joking about how they took over the handle, the account has over 2,700 followers since it was created.

The account also responded “can I come” to a post from the official ‘duponline’ linking to a live stream of the announcement of Edwin Poots being ratified as leader.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Arlene Foster has previously said she “doesn’t do Twitter”.

“I am blissfully unaware because I don’t do Twitter,” she said in 2019.

“I may post on Twitter but I don’t look at it, and I think I would advise members from right across this chamber that that’s a very good thing to do,” she added.

In taking the account, Mrs Foster has also inherited the 96,000 Twitter followers that it has gathered over the years.

The DUP still operates its own official account, while new leader Edwin Poots seems set to continue using his existing account.

The online drama, alongside the political ructions at the Crown Plaza Hotel on Thursday, led to some laughing at the turn of events, with SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole posting in response to the parody account: “You'd need a heart of stone not to smile.”

Another user posted: “Bravo whoever is behind that, if Twitter did awards s/he would be getting one for something. Can't wait to see the tweets.”