DUP leadership contest: Paisley expected to support Poots amid fears tight vote will split party

DUP sources say Jeffrey Donaldson would nominate Diane Dodds as interim first minister if he wins leadership contest

Edwin Poots and Jeffrey Donaldson have both put their names forward for the role of DUP leader. Photo: PA

DUP MP Ian Paisley is expected to support Edwin Poots instead of his fellow MP Jeffrey Donaldson in the DUP’s leadership contest, it has been reported.

The Sunday Times said the contest, which will be decided on Friday, is so close it could be decided by about seven MLAs.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey’s camp has said if he wins the leadership, he would nominate current economy minister Diane Dodds as interim first minister.

The Lagan Valley MP would be expected to resign his Westminster seat if elected, which would trigger a by-election in his constituency. He would then stand in the Assembly elections next spring and would aim to take over as First Minister if the DUP emerges as the largest party in Stormont.

Sources in Jeffrey Donaldson’s camp have said he has the solid support of 17 MLAs, including MPs Gregory Campbell and Sammy Wilson, while 12 other MLAs are backing Poots. There are 36 involved in the selection process – the DUP’s eight MPs, 27 MLAs, plus independent MLA Jim Wells, will vote on Friday.

Donaldson’s camp believe outcome hinges on seven MLAs who have not made their intentions clear.

Paisley, the MP for North Antrim, is a long-term friend of Poots and a fellow Free Presbyterian. Poots is also thought to have the support of MPs Carla Lockhart and Paul Girvan.

The agriculture minister’s campaign was boosted this weekend by reports that Paula Bradley is joining his team. Regarded as one of the most liberal DUP MLAs, she has put her name forward to become deputy leader if Poots is elected on Friday.

There are fears a tight outcome could cause a split in the party. One source in the Donaldson camp said: “A 19-17 win would be a disaster in terms of unity. A majority for Jeffrey would have to be in the mid-twenties to be decisive, otherwise we might be back here again in a year or two.”

Another source said: “Jeffrey would not have entered this contest if he thought he didn’t have the numbers. The big mistake of the Poots camp was they behaved like they had it in the can before last weekend.”

Donaldson’s supporters say they want to promote unity in the DUP after Friday. They stress that in the event of a Donaldson victory, Poots will remain as a senior minister in the devolved government.

Neither candidate has spoken to the media in the past few days after the DUP placed a gagging order on both contenders.