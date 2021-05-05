DUP leadership contest: The key dates, who decides, when result will be known and who is running

The first Democratic Unionist Party leadership contest in 50-years is set to take place, with candidates Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Edwin Poots contesting the top job.

The contest was triggered following the announcement from current leader Arlene Foster that she would be standing down from the position on 28 May.

A new deputy leader of the party will also be elected, after Nigel Dodds announced on Tuesday that he would not be standing to remain in the position.

Why the contest is happening:

Growing unease about the position of Arlene Foster prompted more than 20 DUP MLAs and four MPs to sign a letter expressing no confidence in her leadership.

Just a day after the reports, Mrs Foster publicly announced her resignation on April 28, also announcing she would stand down as Northern Ireland’s First Minister by the end of June.

Arlene Foster had held the position since 2015 but faced growing questions over her handling of the fallout of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The current deputy leader of the party, Nigel Dodds, announced on May 4 he would not be running to remain in his position.

He was leader of the DUP's parliamentary party for nine years from 2010 and has served as party deputy leader since 2008.

Key contest dates:

While it appears to be a two-horse race for the new DUP leader, candidates have until 5pm on Thursday May 6 to nominate themselves in writing. It is not expected any other candidates will stand.

The key election date in the contest is Friday May 14, when the DUP will come together at 11am in a virtual meeting to conduct the election of a leader and deputy leader.

It is expected those successful candidates for the new leader and deputy leader positions will be announced to the public at around 5pm on that Friday.

The new leader will then assume the position formally when Arlene Foster stands down on May 28.

Who decides:

Only those elected to the House of Commons and the Northern Ireland Assembly get to vote in a leadership election, according to party rules.

This means 28 MLAs - including Mrs Foster and MLA Jim Wells who previously lost the party whip - and eight MPs, will make up the electoral college in deciding the new leadership positions.

In order to become DUP leader, the winning candidate must secure the support of at least 19 of the party's MLAs and MPs.

Those standing for the leadership positions will get the chance to make their pitch during the online meeting, with 10 minutes for the leader nominees and five minutes for the deputy leader candidates.

The vote by the party’s electoral college will be carried out by secret ballot.

Who is in the running:

First out of the blocks was current Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots (55) on April 29, who announced his candidacy on Twitter. Following his announcement, a number of DUP MLAs came out in support of him, alongside the MP Paul Girvan.

MLAs Paul Givan, Mervyn Storey and Paul Frew are also among those declaring support for Mr Poots.

If Mr Poots wins, it is expected he will choose not to take up the position as First Minister of Northern Ireland, with another DUP MLA taking up the position instead.

DUP MP for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson, launches his campaign to become leader of the DUP PIC Liam McBurney/PA Wire

His challenger, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (58), announced his bid for the leadership on May 3.

MPs including Gavin Robinson and Jim Shannon, as well as Stormont's Education Minister Peter Weir, have said they will vote for the MP for Lagan Valley.

Both candidates are expected to make their pitch based on the Northern Ireland Protocol, with Edwin Poots suggesting he will launch judicial proceedings against the post-Brexit trading arrangements, Sir Jeffrey is an outspoken critic.

It is not yet known who will stand for the position of deputy leader of the DUP following Nigel Dodds announcement, with no candidates having publicly made their intentions known.

However, figures such as Gavin Robinson, Paul Givan and Gordon Lyons have all been mooted as potential replacements for Nigel Dodds.