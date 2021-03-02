DUP man hits out at police over social media photo of pub check

The comments from George Duddy follow criticism of a Police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook post about licensed premises in the Ballymoney area which was subsequently removed by the PSNI.

The post detailed officers visiting the area conducting checks relating to coronavirus regulations.

It showed officers outside the Ballymoney bar and the post said "police were conducting licensed premises checks in accordance with current health regulations".

Police also named the bar in their post. Local people expressed concern that the post could lead people to believe the bar had broken the regulations.

Mr Duddy said: "Over the last number of days the PSNI have been actively involved in a photography campaign to try and boost public confidence in policing. Meanwhile in the real world, life-saving equipment is being vandalised and removed from Christie Park, persons with cars have been ripping up public property in Rugby Avenue, and those living within the Riverside Retail Park area are continuing to have their peace disturbed into the small hours of the morning with excessive car noise, screeching tyres and loud music."

He also accused police of using Covid regulations to "harass" loyalist communities, saying: "This is evidenced by persons having contacted me to say they have had their cars searched. The PSNI are quite clearly hiding behind Covid-19 regulations."

The councillor added: "Licensed premises within Ballymoney and across the borough have been closed since December. One has to question, why all of a sudden are police taking it upon themselves to do a licensed premises check within the town?

"Licensees have enough to contend with, without the PSNI adding to their list by searching even the smallest of cupboards in premises for persons. When you don't see drink on the bar or on tables or persons sitting or standing about the premises is closed! One would have thought common sense would prevail in these instances but it would seem common sense does not have a place in modern day policing.

"The real question is, how many premises checks have been conducted across the borough or was Ballymoney just being targeted and if so why?

"The PSNI are doing nothing to endear or promote themselves to the wider community.

"Crime will not be solved by taking time out to pose for pictures of themselves when they should be actively engaged in the investigation of crime and bringing perpetrators before court.

"Yesterday in Portrush they had all the access roads leading into the town blocked with patrols. This was due to the probability of a car cruise. This behaviour has had an impact on those who are fortunate enough to have opened their businesses for takeaway facilities because the police were refusing to allow cars into the town.

"Meanwhile, thousands of cars drove quite freely despite a lockdown around coastal areas.

"It is time for senior police to take account of the Policing Board's key outcomes, one of which is to boost confidence in policing," he added.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday that they had decided to remove the post after complaints.

"A decision was taken on Saturday to remove a post from the Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page, which included photographs, in relation to licensed premises checks in Ballymoney after a complaint was received," the spokesperson said.

"In this instance, the post was not representative of the range of duties conducted by officers in regards to licensed premises checks in the area."