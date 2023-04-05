DUP man suspended over tweets directed at Sinn Fein’s John Finucane returns to council

A DUP representative who was suspended from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council over tweets he made regarding Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has returned to the council chamber.

Marc Collins was suspended by the Northern Ireland Public Service Ombudsman for eight months last June.

Acting commissioner Katrin Shaw decided that Mr Collins had breached the councillor’s code of conduct by posting a tweet on November 18, 2019, and a retweet the following day, which included reference to North Belfast MP Mr Finucane, Sinn Fein’s Westminster election candidate for the constituency at the time.

Mr Collins’ tweet claimed that Mr Finucane “supports and promotes the IRA” and “isn’t innocent by any means”.

His retweet was of a message promoting banners erected in the Shankill area of Belfast which contained allegations against several members of the Finucane family.

The sanction was imposed following a complaint to the local government standards watchdog and an investigation report was sent to the acting commissioner for consideration.

Ms Shaw concluded that the councillor’s Twitter activity went beyond the acceptable bounds of proper political debate and was unnecessary and personally abusive.

In failing to show respect for Mr Finucane and his family, she found that Mr Collins had failed to comply with the respect principle that underpins the code. Mr Finucane is now suing the DUP councillor for defamation over the content of the tweets.

Mr Collins returned to the council chamber at The Braid in Ballymena on Monday evening.

He put forward a motion seeking an event similar to the Massed Bands of the Irish Regiments concert held at Carrickfergus Castle in 2021 to take place at the location annually.

Mr Collins, who is from Carrickfergus, was reselected by the DUP earlier this year to contest next month’s council election.

He said: “I’m delighted to be running again and thank the party for once again putting their faith in me.”

Mr Collins faced backlash in 2021 over comments about asylum seekers staying at a Carrickfergus hotel.

He said he was “concerned” about the housing of asylum seekers by the Home Office at the Loughshore Hotel and that he contacted the then health and communities ministers, the Home Office, the local council and the police about the issue.

Mr Collins said there were “plenty within our own communities who need help first and foremost”.

“I can already see the claims of racism that are going to come my way, but that's not what this is about at all,” he said.

“I am all for helping those who need help when they truly need it, but there are questions that need to be asked around this situation.”