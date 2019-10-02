DUP man Thomas Hogg resigns from party amid child sex offence charge

A DUP councillor who has been charged with sexual offences involving a child has resigned from the party.

A party spokesman said Thomas Hogg had been suspended by the party "pending the outcome of a court case" prior to his resignation.

"The party has since received Mr Hogg’s resignation from the Party with immediate effect," said the spokesperson.

Mr Hogg has been charged with sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child between 13 and 16 years to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Hogg is a former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and was elected as a DUP councillor in 2011.

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours List for services to local government.

He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on October 28.

A PSNI spokesperson said all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.