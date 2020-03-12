DUP man's son told PSNI 'he didn't want to walk past Fenians'

A son of Policing Board member and DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has been fined £300 after he admitted he told police at last year's Lundy's parade in Londonderry that he didn't want "to walk past Fenians".

Co Antrim man Philip Storey pleaded guilty at the city's Magistrates' Court yesterday to a charge of disorderly behaviour.

A solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall that at 5pm last December 7 Storey (24), a quarry worker from Seacon Road in Ballymoney, approached officers on duty along the route of the parade in Bishop Street and asked them for directions to the Waterside Railway Station.

"He said he didn't want to walk past Fenians and he made several other sectarian comments in the presence of the officers," the prosecutor said. "He was advised to keep quiet and to walk on, but he ignored the advice and continued to swear at the police. Members of the public, among them a seven-year-old child, were alarmed at his behaviour."

Defence solicitor Sam Barr said Storey had apologised to the officers.

"He accepts his behaviour was totally unacceptable. Last December he was struggling with some difficulties in his life and was consuming alcohol to excess. He has now addressed those difficulties through working with members of his family and through his church," he said.

The solicitor said when his client returned home by train to Ballymoney after the parade, he went to a local bar and started drinking again. He was arrested after wandering into the middle of traffic. That case is being dealt with at Coleraine Magistrates' Court.

Ms Marshall said it went without saying that Storey's behaviour was totally unacceptable.

"It was absolutely atrocious that as a visitor to this city your behaviour was such that it caused a seven-year-old child to flinch backwards in fear. The police have a difficult enough job without having to deal with people like you," she said.