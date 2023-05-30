DUP mayor elected in Antrim and Newtownabbey alongside Sinn Fein deputy

Sinn Fein councillor Rosie Kinnear nominated as deputy mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

DUP councillor Mark Cooper nominated as mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey alongside deputy mayor Rosie Kinnear (Sinn Fein).

A DUP councillor has been elected mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The vote took place at the local authority’s annual meeting at the Theatre at The Mill on Tuesday evening.

Elected members nominated Mark Cooper as first citizen and Sinn Fein councillor Rosie Kinnear as deputy mayor for the incoming year.

Mr Cooper will represent the Three Mile Water District Electoral Area (DEA) and serve as mayor until June 2024.

Ms Kinnear, who represents the Glengormley DEA, will serve alongside him.

The new mayor said “it is an honour and privilege” to take up the post.

“I look forward to my term in office and serving the people of our borough," he said.

"I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues Alderman Stephen Ross and Councillor Leah Smyth for their exemplary work in the past year.”