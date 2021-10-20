DUP ministers could face demands to personally foot legal bill for unlawfully boycotting north-south meetings, High Court hears

DUP ministers could face demands to personally foot the legal bill for being found to have unlawfully boycotted north-south meetings, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for a Belfast businessman also confirmed orders compelling attendance at the cross-border conferences will be sought against each of the five party representatives.

Ronan Lavery QC said: "We are interested in the individuals and not simply the office."

Sean Napier took legal action after the DUP withdrew from North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings as part of opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Judicial review proceedings were issued against First Minister Paul Givan, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Junior Minister Gary Middleton.

Last week Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that the party's withdrawal is an unlawful breach of the pledge of office.

Within days of the verdict Mr Poots failed to turn up for a planned virtual meeting with Irish counterparts on environment issues.

Under Stormont rules, both a unionist and a nationalist minister must participate.

The boycott followed DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's announcement that his party will disengage from NSMC events.

As the case returned to court today, Mr Napier's lawyers pressed for more information from The Executive Office on the process around scheduling meetings.

Mr Lavery said documents were being sought as part of attempts to ensure no gaps in transparency or legal obligations.

He claimed the respondents have taken a "minimalist" approach to the challenge, and described the ongoing ministerial non-attendance as "embarrassing".

Although no judicial direction has been issued against the DUP representatives, the barrister argued that they each have individual responsibilities.

"We (will) seek orders against them personally to carry out certain functions," he submitted.

Concerns were also raised about the potential drain on the public purse from the ongoing litigation.

"One issue is whether or not the Ministers should be personally liable for costs if they maintain a course which is unlawful," Mr Lavery said.

"Why should the taxpayer have to pay for that?

"It would arise from a personal responsibility rather than a responsibility arising simply from the Office itself."

During the hearing it was revealed that Mr Givan and Mr Middleton are now effectively without legal representation.

Counsel cannot be instructed on their behalf without obtaining agreement from both the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

Tony McGleenan QC confirmed he was only able to appear for the Ministers for Agriculture, Education and Economy.

"There is even an issue about whether it is appropriate to be pursuing personally (the First Minister or Deputy First Minister) in circumstances where they can only ever act with consent of another party," he said.

As Mr Justice Scoffield sought answers about the process around NSMC meetings, he raised the possibility of ordering the permanent secretary within the Executive Office to provide documents on how they are scheduled and ministers nominated.

He also suggested that Attorney General Brenda King may be invited to become involved in the case due to her role as "guardian of the rule of law in this jurisdiction".

"The Attorney, given her entitlement to attend Executive meetings, might have more understanding of how these things work practically then others," the judge said.

Adjourning proceedings until November 5, the judge raised the prospect of further discussions and developments on the issues set out in Sir Jeffrey's speech.

He added: "It's not impossible that there might be some movement for a variety of reasons, but for the moment we should probably work on the basis that the respondent's position is unlikely to change."

Outside court Mr Napier's solicitor, Paul Farrell of McIvor Farrell, said: "The focus now is on the mechanics of government and the joint basis of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister's decision-making process.

"We expect to receive clarification on these matters by the next court review date."

The judge had been urged to direct Mr Givan to set a date for a plenary meeting which was to be held this month and attended by the heads of the administrations on both sides of the border.

Counsel for Mr Napier claimed the First Minister and his colleagues had displayed "open defiance" since their boycott was found to be illegal.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Scoffield further declared Mr Givan's failure to agree a date and agenda for north south events between October and December to be unlawful.

He confirmed that the non-scheduling formed part of the DUP's withdrawal.

"It is simply a wrecking or spoiling tactic undertaken in order to avoid the operation of the statutory requirements that Ministers attend and participate," he said.

Mr Givan's failure to agree dates and agendas, as suggested by Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, has been used "as cover for a publicly declared and unlawful boycott"

Even though some events were facilitated, the judge was scathing in his wider appraisal of the impediment to the cross-border work.

"It is difficult to see the transaction of certain limited business which the respondents have permitted to proceed as anything other than a cynical attempt to mitigate the potential political cost of their boycott of the NSMC at the expense of cheapening respect for the rule of law," he said.

Despite those findings, however, he decided that it would be inappropriate to make a mandatory order which would involve a process of supervising and policing DUP ministers' stance.

"A calculation has apparently been made - which the court deprecates in the strongest possible terms - that respect for the rule of law is outweighed by the political advantage to be secured by the respondents' boycott of the NSMC," he explained.

"In my view, it is unrealistic to suggest that, if (Mr Givan) is compelled to agree a date and agenda for forthcoming NSMC meetings, the respondents will thereafter simply engage with the NSMC in the normal conscientious manner one would usually expect."

Mr Justice Scoffield also stressed that the court should avoid making an order which would involve stepping into the political sphere.

Ministers could not be forced to conduct any meaningful business at meetings they were directed to attend.

"This leads to the risk that the rule of law would in fact be further undermined by a pantomime of the court's coercive powers being continually invoked to no ultimate, substantive benefit," he said.

Even if any such direction was ignored, a subsequent finding of contempt would involve a fine rather than the threat of a serving minister's imprisonment.

However, the judge stated: "The court is further astute to avoid its process being misused for political gain by the respondents, or any of them, being able to portray themselves as martyrs for the political cause of opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Restricting his ruling to further declarations of unlawful activity, he emphasised that his decision was not a vindication of the DUP ministers' position.

"By their actions which are the subject of these proceedings the respondents, and principally the first respondent (Mr Givan) by his actions following the grant of the court's declaration in October, are in abject breach of their solemn pledge," Mr Justice Scoffield added.

"It is no answer that the respondents wish to protest what they perceive as a political injustice.

"For present purposes, the court is entirely unconcerned with the merits of the respondents' criticisms of the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Citing the sporadic outbursts of violence linked to the post-Brexit treaty, the judge went on: "It is incumbent upon those in political leadership to reflect on the example set when they choose to wilfully ignore clear legal obligations to which they are subject.

"It is not difficult to conceive that condemnation of others' law-breaking may be less influential when political leaders are themselves content to publicly disregard the law in instances of their own choosing."

Outside court Mr Napier's solicitor said he was pleased at securing further declarations that the DUP ministerial team's boycott is unlawful.

Paul Farrell of McIvor Farrell law firm said: "We would expect the First Minister and the DUP leadership will reflect on their position and agree with the court that the rule of law is a cornerstone of our society and get back to making things work for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland."