DUP MLA accuses Eastwood of ‘dog-whistle politics’ over plea for PSNI to end Derry operation

Police deal with on-going disorder in the Creggan area of Derry following a search operation. Credit: Northern Ireland Emergency Response Videos.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has accused Colum Eastwood of “dog-whistle politics” after he appealed for the police to end their operation in Derry so “peace can be restored”.

Mr Middleton said it is “outrageous” that the SDLP leader would “apparently attempt to dictate when police officers should leave the scene of an operation”, which recovered a suspected firearm, pipe bombs and ammunition yesterday.

The inference, the DUP MLA added, that police officers were “responsible for disturbances in the area” was “cheap, dog-whistle politics”.

Posting from the scene last night, Mr Eastwood said he’d spoken to residents and the police.

"I’ve appealed for the police to end their operation as soon as possible so peace can be restored. Violence will solve nothing,” he added.

Mr Middleton has now hit out at those comments.

“For Colum Eastwood to suggest that police should withdraw from Creggan ‘so peace can be restored’ is an outrageous comment,” he said.

"This was an active police operation which recovered a suspected firearm, as well as a number of suspected pipe bombs and ammunition.

“It isn’t for Colum Eastwood or anyone else to dictate how long that process should take, particularly when part of the reason officers were there would be to ensure the area is safe when they leave, including for the very people attacking them.

“Police officers did not cause the disturbances that occurred in Creggan, they were the victim of them. It was those who prepared the petrol bombs and then used children to throw them who are responsible.”

He continued: "Instead of recognising that fact, Colum Eastwood chose to engage in cheap ‘dog-whistle’ politics, appearing to infer that police were somehow to blame for the entirely unwarranted and disgraceful attack they faced.

“It seems unlikely that Colum Eastwood’s desire for the police to leave were motivated out of concern for officers injured during this operation, including one apparently struck on the head by masonry.

"He had the time to pose for a picture holding his phone and give the impression he was active on the ground, yet he didn’t have the time to use that phone and offer support to public servants who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our community safe.”

Addressing those remarks, an SDLP Spokesperson said Mr Eastwood was on the ground in Creggan last night “working with the community and police to ensure that a difficult situation didn’t descend into further violence and that the police operation was concluded as quickly as possible.”

The statement added: "No right thinking person should want police operations to continue for any longer than necessary.

“People commenting from their armchairs this morning would do better to engage constructively to address the serious issues facing policing and confidence in all our communities just as the SDLP is doing."

Earlier today SDLP councillor John Boyle told Radio Foyle he believes that more than one PSNI officer was injured during disturbances in Derry as he sent a message to those behind the alleged arms find to desist.

Police seized a suspected firearm, a number of suspected pipe bombs and a quantity of suspected ammunition during a series of search operations in the Creggan area of the city.

Dozens of officers wearing riot gear came under attack on Creevagh Heights near Bligh’s Lane yesterday evening.

Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers.

Mr Boyle said: Things on the ground were quite difficult and severe at some points in the evening”.

He understands that more than one PSNI officer was injured in disturbances, while “not sure of the severity of those injuries” he hoped they made a “speedy recovery”.

The Moor representative added: “There are a number of concerns in reality, there were weapons finds, ammunition finds, pipe bombs discovered.

“And, you know, it’s very welcome those weapons are out of the hands of people who might choose to use them against other members of our community.

“But also there was a very significant number of young people involved in the disorder in Creggan Heights yesterday evening... very young children in some cases, children I’d estimate as young as 9 and 10 years of age.

“For them these are very serious situations to be involved in. Running in front of heavily armoured vehicles presents real danger, I would hate to see an incident where someone ended up under the wheels of one of those vehicles, it would be an extreme situation – so I was worried for the safety of all the young people involved.”

A photo of the suspected firearm found in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday September 7, 2023.

Asked if violence directed at the police during searches is accepted as the norm, he said that shouldn’t be accepted and it is about educating those involved in disorder.

And those threatening lives and property “need to stop doing what they’re doing” because then there would be no need for police searches.

“Again, I would say to those people, ‘think about that’, because the reality of it is you’re impacting very significantly and severely on your own community.

“We’d a situation last night that was probably exacerbated to some degree because there’s a new housing development under construction in Bligh’s Lane in that area so there was quite a bit of ammunition, for want of a better description, available to those who were wanting to engage in disorder,” Mr Boyle concluded.