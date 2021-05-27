DUP MLA Buckley dodges question on Foster ousting instead criticising BBC presenter for ‘politicising’ health

Presenter defends questions as ‘fair’Fermanagh and South Tyrone association voiced ‘disgust’ at Foster’s removal saying ‘not in our name’

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley criticised BBC Radio Ulster presenter Chris Buckler for questioning him over party members voicing their “disgust” at the ousting of outgoing party leader Arlene Foster during a discussion on health waiting lists.

The Upper Bann representative accused the broadcaster of politicising health.

The DUP’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone association said on Wednesday night it was standing behind Arlene Foster, adding: “This was not done in our name.”

The post was shared by East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson on his Facebook page and the East Belfast DUP association.

It came on the eve of Edwin Poots’ ratification as DUP leader.

Upper Bann MLA Mr Buckley appeared on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Thursday during a discussion on Northern Ireland’s waiting lists.

At the end of debate, Mr Buckler asked the politician what he thought of the “extraordinary” DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone association statement and if it was done in his name.

Mr Buckley instead dodged the question.

He said the presenter had spent the first half of Good Morning Ulster “lambasting politicians for getting political on an issue such as waiting lists”.

Mr Buckler quickly replied and stated it was an “entirely fair question”.

Mr Buckley responded: “Sorry Chris, if you let me finish my statement, what I am trying to say is that I am not collating the two.

“I am here on your programme this morning to talk about waiting lists. It affects everybody.

“I am not here to get into the minutiae of party political politics. I’m here to talk about waiting lists and at that I will have no further comment.”

He again said he did not want to “conflate” the issue with health when asked again about Arlene Foster’s treatment on the BBC Stephen Nolan show. Mr Nolan made it clear to his listeners the matter should not be conflated.

“What I am highlighting today is waiting lists,” Mr Buckley added.

"I am not going to give you another story which may feed into the narrative some in the BBC may want to portray. I am here to talk about waiting lists,” he said.

“I will continue to conduct my business within the DUP as I always have, which is internal and conversations with people whom I respect and trust.”

Asked if he thought Arlene Foster had done a good job, he said he wished the First Minister well and looked forward to engaging with her.

Mr Poots defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17 in the leadership contest two weeks ago and will formally take over on Thursday.

Mrs Foster’s home constituency said it would continue to “stand firm by her side”.

“Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP Association met this week to voice their disgust at the manner in which our party leader, First Minister and local MLA RT Hon Arlene Foster has been treated over recent weeks,” it said.

“Arlene has worked tirelessly over the years not just for Fermanagh and South Tyrone but right across Northern Ireland — helping all constituencies.

“Our Association is sending out a strong message to Arlene Foster. This was not done in our name.

“The Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association have unanimously backed Arlene Foster to remain as our MLA, however we recognise this is a personal decision.

“We appreciate that Arlene has sacrificed so much personally over the years for public service, but this Association will stand firm by her side.”