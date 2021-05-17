DUP MLA condemns Rangers fans’ Shankill celebrations: ‘the law is the law’

Rangers fans celebrate at the Berlin Bar on the Shankill road after their side won the Scottish Premiership title. Picture Colm O'Reilly

A DUP MLA has condemned Rangers fans who gathered in large crowds on the Shankill Road in west Belfast to celebrate the football club’s success at the weekend.

Christopher Stalford, who represents south Belfast, insisted that in spite of Covid-19 restrictions beginning to ease, “the law is the law”.

Hundreds of people were filmed on the Shankill on Saturday after the club’s 4-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Current coronavirus restrictions still limit outside to gatherings of 10 people.

An impromptu band parade also took place during several hours of celebrations in the loyalist area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they’re aware of crowds gathering and of events planned to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show on Monday, Mr Stalford said: “The rules are the rules. the law is the law.

"I know we’re moving to a situation to try and ease the restrictions on people, but there's no excuse for breaking the law.”

He continued: “As the law is, then the law should be obeyed.”

Asked if he condemned those people, the DUP MLA replied: “Yes. I think it’s wrong.”

Mr Stalford was then asked if the PSNI should have intervened and made arrests at the scene, prompting him to highlight the impact of the Bobby Storey funeral.

"If the police had of moved in and arrested people on the Shankill, the inevitable question to follow would be: why did you do this on the Shankill and not at Milltown?”

Around 2,000 people attended the funeral of the veteran republican last June at a time when health regulations placed strict limits on funeral numbers and public gatherings.

A police watchdog, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) published a report on Monday largely exonerating how the PSNI handled the funeral, which was the later the subject of a police probe.

A Rangers fan from Londonderry defended his presence at the Shankill Road, arguing there had also been a protest in support of the Palestine people at city hall on the same day.

"There’s no other club in history that has got 55 titles,” said the caller called Joel.

"I haven’t put myself in danger because I’ve got the vaccine.”

When presenter Stephen Nolan put to him that this was a matter of “life and death”, Joel stressed other Rangers fans held celebration events in other UK cities, adding that he had witnessed fans in ‘bubbles’.

Another fan called Jim said retail stores are busy, with no social distancing taking place, adding that the risk of the spread of coronavirus outside is “negligible” based on the scientific data.

"What about the Palestinian parade? I don’t see you shouting about it,” he told Nolan.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people parading together. I don’t hear a word about it.”

Nolan then mocked the caller, calling him “Professor Jim”, adding if caller thought the pandemic is over outside.

Belfast Telegraph columnists Malachi O’Doherty and John Laverty, who is also the newspaper’s executive editor, also waded into the debate, with the latter pointing out that Wembley stadium had been allowed to welcome 21,000 fans for the FA Cup final.