DUP MLA Hilditch 'won't be deterred' after gun threat

A DUP MLA has said he will not allow a gun threat to deter him from his work as a public representative.

East Antrim MLA Davild Hilditch said he has been informed by police about a threat against him involving use of a firearm.

"I have been a public representative for nearly 30 years but I will not be deterred from that work by faceless people," he said.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster added: “There is absolutely no place for threats against any elected representative and we all must make it clear that the criminals involved in such activity will not succeed.

"As party colleagues we stand with David as I know the people of East Antrim and beyond will also.”

It is not known who or what is behind the threat at this stage.

However, it comes after a string of threats were made against journalists at the Sunday Life and Sunday World and those political representatives who spoke out in support of them, for reports on the criminal activities of the South East Antrim UDA.

In a statement, a PSNI spokeswoman said: "We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

"However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."