DUP MLA insists party is committed to power-sharing rejecting Sinn Fein claims of protocol smokescreen

A DUP MLA has denied claims that the party is refusing to return to Stormont to avoid serving alongside a Sinn Fein first minister.

Michelle O’Neill used her platform at Sinn Fein's ard fheis in Dublin over the weekend to accuse the DUP of using the protocol as a smokescreen.

However, Diane Forsythe said the party made it clear there was “no basis” for government back in February when it held a majority of seats.

"Unlike Sinn Fein we have always respected the ballot box and the rule of law,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We want to see the restoration of the devolved institutions here but there’s no solid basis for an Executive and Assembly until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected.”

Asked if the DUP was “looking over its shoulder” at the TUV, which has claimed “no unionist should be a Sinn Fein bridesmaid”, Ms Forsythe insisted her party is ready to re-enter power-sharing as soon as the protocol issue is resolved.

“The DUP respects democracy and our leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is firmly on the record as saying that,” she added.

Sinn Fein’s vice president told delegates the largest unionist party is using the Brexit trading mechanism as “cover”.

"The real reason is because as an Irish nationalist will be at the helm as first minister and everybody knows it," Ms O’Neill said.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has also come under fire from families of IRA victims after she claimed there is “no comparison” between the IRA and gangland criminals.

Ms Forsythe said: “It’s as ridiculous as Mary Lou McDonald’s claims that there’s no comparison between gangland criminals and the IRA made at the same conference where there is direct comparisons throughout.

“Where they have both (IRA and gangsters) robbed banks, both tortured and murdered people in the most horrific manner, both human rights abusers.

“Racketeering and criminality through fuel smuggling or protection rackets.

“The only differences between the IRA and gangs is that gangs didn’t have their get out of jail free cards sponsored by the Secretary of State.”

Ms McDonald was asked about not having “any time” for former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall.

“I think if we’re going to talk about things that happened in the course of the conflict, that’s one thing. That’s one discussion,” she told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly.

“As somebody who represents the North Inner City from Dublin, and who has seen and sees at first hand the damage, the corrosive damage that so-called gangland has caused to communities, there is absolutely no comparison,” she said.