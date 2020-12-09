DUP MLA Joanne Bunting traffic case adjourned to set trial date

A court case against East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting has been adjourned to the end of the month to fix a date for her trial.

The DUP politician (46), a member of the Policing Board, faces several charges at Newtownards Magistrates Court: careless driving; leaving the scene of an accident, and failing to stop, remain and report her details to the police within a reasonable time after an accident in which another person was injured.

All are alleged to have been committed on Movilla Road in the town on March 3 this year.

When she was initially charged last August, defence solicitor Keith Gamble told the court that all the offences were denied.

The case had been scheduled yesterday to arrange for a trial date.

A prosecuting lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned to December 29 "to get witness availability" and to fix a date for the contest.

Although he acceded to the application, District Judge Mark Hamill said "that's the third time of asking".