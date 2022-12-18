DUP MLA reports ‘offensive’ republican items for sale at Christmas stall in Derry

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has reported “offensive items” linked to the IRA for sale at a Christmas market stall in Londonderry.

Among items displayed at the stall was an image of IRA members referred to as the ‘Loughgall Martyrs’ which stated ‘East Tyrone Remembers’ at the bottom.

The ambush took place on 8 May 1987 in the village of Loughgall, Co Armagh, where an eight-man IRA unit was killed by the Army as it launched an attack on an RUC base.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Middleton said: ”Following contact from concerned constituents in relation to offensive items on display at the Guildhall Christmas market, I contacted the Chief Executive of the council to raise these concerns.

“I received the following response: ‘On basis that items being sold may be considered to be in breach of the terms and conditions of the market trading agreement, Officers made contact this evening with the stall-holder who has voluntarily agreed to remove any items which are considered sensitive.’”

A member of the public commenting under Mr Middleton’s post said: “Considered sensitive! They are offensive, hurtful and insulting.”

In response, the Foyle MLA said: “Absolutely. Thankfully they will now be removed; however lessons must be learned when it comes to licenses for such items being sold.”

It comes after the council recently sought to limit the sale of offensive items by street traders, a move Mr Middleton’s party opposed.

In the aftermath of UVF and Parachute Regiment flags being sold at an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry in August, a motion was brought before Derry City and Strabane’s Health and Community committee about the licensing of traders during events.

A vote was passed in favour of revised criteria for deciding temporary licence applications which take into consideration the potential sale of merchandise that “may reasonably cause offence”.

They also called for the development of a joint enforcement protocol with PSNI for street trading at events.

However, DUP and UUP committee members voted against the recommendations.

DUP councillor Maurice Devenney told the meeting that nothing illegal was being sold by the stall owner who had UVF and Parachute Regiment flags.

He also questioned how “offensive” could be defined because what one person finds offensive another doesn’t, Mr Devenney argued.

When asked at the time whether items related to paramilitary groups can be legally sold on the street, the PSNI and Department of Justice did not answer the question.

A spokesperson for the PSNI did however state: “Where police are conducting an investigation in relation to allegations of support for a proscribed organisation they can seize items as evidence as part of their investigation, this could include flags from a stall.”

The PPS said its role is to take decisions as to prosecution on specific cases and the PSNI had not passed on a file in relation to the stall on August 13.

In relation to the latest incident on Saturday, the PSNI said: “At 5.39pm on Saturday, 17th December 2022, police received a report in relation to number of items on sale from a stall in the Guildhall Square area of Derry/Londonderry that may be offensive in nature.

"Police attended at 6.05pm, however the stalls were already closed.

"Police will monitor the situation and liaise with local council to establish if any criminal offences have been committed.”

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “While the market stalls do not fall within the scope of the temporary street trading license policy they are subject to a separate market trading agreement.

“Following receipt of a complaint on Saturday, Council officers made contact with the stall holder who voluntarily agreed to remove any items which were considered insensitive.”

The DUP has been contacted for further comment.