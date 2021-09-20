DUP MLA slams French Government for suspending unvaccinated health workers

A DUP MLA has hit out at the French Government’s decision to suspend thousands of health workers for failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

North Antrim MLA Paul Frew also defended comments he made about helping around as many constituents hospitalised due to vaccine side effects as he had patients with Covid.

Around 3,000 heath workers in France have reportedly been suspended without pay for failing to get their first dose of the jab ahead of a deadline.

Care workers in England were to get their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday and must be double jabbed by November 11 to keep their jobs.

Mr Frew said the Government has pressurised care workers into getting the jab by “threatening to remove them”.

“Make no mistake, our healthcare workers are fighting a new battle and they are right at the frontline yet again,” he tweeted.

“Thousands of French healthcare workers have now been suspended from their jobs because of their medical status.

“A hospital in Nice have suspended 450 workers — 350 in a Paris hospital.

“They have begun cancelling surgeries due to shortage of vaccinated anaesthetists. Why!?”

Mr Frew sparked criticism when he added that he was helping “probably around the same number” of constituents hospitalised with Covid and others in hospital “due to the vaccine”.

He later clarified: “Just to be clear: in this post I was talking about the number of constituent cases that came into my office. Obviously more people have been hospitalised by Covid than by reaction to vaccines.

“I support and applaud the vaccine roll out but totally oppose mandatory vaccination.”

The French Government made vaccinations mandatory for all health workers and care home staff on Wednesday, but a court ruled they cannot be sacked outright if they do not get a jab.

Other European countries are said to be also considering penalties for workers who fail to get jabbed ahead of the winter period.

Replying to a number of comments on his tweet, Mr Frew questioned why unvaccinated healthcare workers would be removed from their posts when vaccinated staff “can still catch and spread Covid?”

He added that he was not against the Covid-19 vaccine, but people, “especially healthcare staff”, can make their own personal health choices.

“I’ve encouraged and persuaded everyone to look at the evidence and make their own health choices,” Mr Frew continued.

“I’m also dealing with and assisting people who have been hospitalised due to Covid and also due to vaccine, so it’s one thing coercing people it’s another thing dealing with any fallout.”