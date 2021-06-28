DUP MLA Stephen Dunne follows in his late father’s footsteps as he takes up North Down seat

Stephen Dunne on his first day in office as MLA for North Down

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne has taken up his late father’s DUP seat just a week after his death.

Gordon Dunne (62) stepped down from his North Down MLA role due to serious illness and passed away 11 days later.

His son Stephen was co-opted into the seat and on Monday he signed the roll of members. He described the occasion as “an honour”.

"This has been a very challenging period for our family, but we have been hugely heartened by the many good wishes of people from right across the political spectrum,” he said.

“There are many challenges facing Northern Ireland currently and I do not underestimate the significance of those in the days and weeks ahead.”

The 32-year-old continued: "As one of the youngest members of the Northern Ireland Assembly I want to help build a better and more secure future for everyone here as we move into Northern Ireland’s second century.

“I look forward to working as part of the DUP team within the Assembly and to ensure that North Down’s voice continues to be heard in the decision-making process.”