DUP MLA tells Brandon Lewis to ‘get on with’ pay cut but warns unionists will not be ‘bullied’ over NI Protocol

MLA Buckley defiant over Secretary of State’s ‘no work, no pay’ warning to politicians

A DUP MLA has told Brandon Lewis to go ahead and cut Assembly Members’ pay, but has warned his party “won’t be bullied” into nominating a Stormont Speaker.

Jonathan Buckley was responding to the Secretary of State’s indication in a Belfast Telegraph interview that he would move to reduce MLAs’ salaries within weeks if the Assembly isn’t functioning.

“So Brandon Lewis is on the verge of cutting MLAs’ pay. I say get on with it,” the Upper Bann MLA tweeted.

“Though if you think that the cutting of wages is going to bring this matter to a swift resolution, it proves you simply do not understand unionist opposition to the protocol. We won’t be bullied.”

Jim Allister was also resolute in the face of the Secretary of State’s warning.

“If SoS thinks cutting MLA salaries will cause unionists to roll over, then I trust he will be gravely disappointed,” the TUV leader tweeted

“I’ve no quibble with a salary reduction.

“Until he does so, I will happily donate the percentage he plans to remove to the Supreme Court fight against the protocol.”

Mr Lewis told the Belfast Telegraph he could act swiftly to cut MLAs’ salaries if the DUP doesn’t lift its block on nominating a Speaker and allow the Assembly to function.

Karen Bradley, a previous Secretary of State, cut pay after 18 months of Stormont stalemate, but Mr Lewis indicated he would move much sooner.

“Karen is a very patient lady, far more patient than I am. We’ll see where we are in the next few weeks at most,” he said.

“I’ve had quite a lot already in the first week or so of the general public saying: ‘Why are we paying MLAs who aren’t taking their seats? I have a huge amount of sympathy for that.

“The idea that we’ve got MLAs (not doing) their jobs and yet still being paid, when we’ve got people struggling with the cost of living, I understand and I share their frustration and anger.”

A MLA’s current salary is £51,000.

Earlier this month the Belfast Telegraph reported how taxpayers face forking out more than £94,000 a week in wages to MLAs and ministers even if the Assembly is not sitting.

It means over the next six months the public would be footing a bill of around £2,447,000 while Stormont isn’t fully functioning.

Power-sharing was not restored after the March 2017 Assembly election with Sinn Fein refusing to enter an Executive. In September 2018 Ms Bradley cut MLA pay from £49,500, as it was at the time, to £35,888.

The then DUP leader Arlene Foster welcomed the salary reduction as “a sensible step as we are not able to fulfil our full role as legislators”.

Mrs Foster said: “Sinn Fein is the roadblock to an Executive. It is the only major party boycotting the Executive. All other parties would elect ministers today without preconditions.

“We stand ready to form an Executive today and enter an Assembly with nothing but our mandate.

“We (want) a fully functioning local Executive where decisions about our schools, roads and hospitals are being made in Northern Ireland.”

A petition set up on change.org calling for DUP MLAs not to be paid until they return to the Assembly has more than 8,000 signatures.

Jessica Craig, who started the petition, said: “Instead of returning to work at Stormont to work on urgent issues here for the people of Northern Ireland, they have this country on ransom until they have things their way. If politicians don’t go to work they shouldn’t be getting paid.”