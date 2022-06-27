DUP MLA urges “more leadership” against War Memorial attacks after Cenotaph in Moy damaged

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine has called on other parties to “step up and speak out in condemnation” of recent attacks to Moy War Memorial.

It follows an attack on the Cenotaph in the Square area of Moy on Monday morning shortly before 11.30am.

Mrs Erskine said: “I am calling on public representatives and those in the community to show leadership regarding the attacks of criminal damage that continue to occur in the town of Moy.

“Since the last incident of criminal damage, I have not heard condemnation from nationalist and republican leaders condemning the incidents.

“Wreaths are being destroyed on a regular basis and indeed there have also been reports of people urinating against the War Memorial.”

She continued: “I would remind everyone, that the names of those inscribed on the War Memorial fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy today. People from all sections of our community, went to war for our civil and religious freedoms and we owe a debt of gratitude to them.

“I am dismayed that criminal damage has been allowed to continue in the community, without strong cross-party condemnation.

“The incidents have been nothing short of disgraceful, of which the local Royal British Legion have had to pick up the pieces after the reckless actions of some individuals.

“The police have been investigating incidents. However, they should not be happening in the first place and it is long past the time, for everyone, across the community to stand up and say – no more.”

The PSNI has said it received a report of criminal damage in relation to this latest incident.

Inspector Johnston said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 655 27/06/22.”