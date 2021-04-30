DUP MLAs and an MP come out in support of Edwin Poots leadership bid 

A number of DUP MLAs have publicly backed leadership candidate Edwin Poots over social media on Friday evening.

Posting the video clips on Mr Poots’ Twitter account in quick succession, the MLAs; Mervyn Storey, Paul Givan, Christopher Stalford, Paul Frew, Jonathan Buckley - are all seen endorsing the agriculture minister's bid to be DUP leader.

North Antrim MLA Paul Frew has agreed to be Mr Poots’ election campaign manager in the leadership contest.

Speaking in the video, Mr Frew said: “I have known Edwin for a long time and he is a good friend.

“That is why I was delighted when he asked me to be his campaign manager for the forthcoming leadership contest within the party.

“Edwin and I have had long conversations about the changing face of politics and the challenges that lie ahead. Edwin gets it when I talk about reform.

“That’s why I am backing Edwin Poots for leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.”

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford was one of the first MLAs to express public support for Edwin Poots on a social media post on Thursday evening.

In the video, Mr Stalford said Edwin Poots had shown “leadership and determination” during his time as a minister.

The former communities minister and Justice Committee chair Paul Givan said Edwin Poots encouraged him to get involved in politics when he was 16-years-of-age.

“When under pressure, I have seen how Edwin Poots has been able to deal with the problems and overcome them,” said Mr Givan

"I have also seen how Edwin can reach out to everybody in our community. Recognising everybody’s different identities, respecting diversity.”

Policing Board member Mervyn Storey praised Edwin Poots for his “vision”.

“I believe he has the vision and skills needed to lead the DUP. As Northern Ireland faces into our next century, it is vision and leadership we need,” he added.

MP Paul Girvan also expressed his support for Edwin Poots, the first of the DUP’s eight Westminster representatives to do so.

In the video, Mr Girvan said: “As MP for South Antrim I wish to endorse my friend and colleague Edwin Poots.

“I believe he has the skills, strength and determination to lead our great country and our party.”

MLA Jonathan Buckley said Mr Poots had “supported and encouraged” him to get involved in politics and said he supported Edwin Poots’ leadership bid.

Following the videos, Edwin Poots posted another social media video thanking those in the party for publicly supporting him.

“I have been so greatly encouraged by the numbers who have came forward in support of me,” said Mr Poots.

“Colleagues at Westminster and the Assembly. From Donaghadee to Donemana, from Belfast to Londonderry and lots of places in between - have been joining me with my vision for the people of Northern Ireland.”