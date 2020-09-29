DUP motion to suspend GAA funding is rejected

There was outrage at the scenes at the Dungannon Clarke's game against Trillick in Tyrone

A Dungannon councillor who asked Mid Ulster District Council to temporarily suspend funding to the GAA has spoken of his disappointment that his proposal was rejected.

Clement Cuthbertson of the DUP was angered by the fallout to Dungannon Clarkes' historic victory in the Tyrone senior football championship earlier this month.

Footage shared online showed men in Dungannon GAA tops flouting social distancing guidelines and singing misogynistic and pro-IRA songs.

Clement Cuthbertson

Mr Cuthbertson had proposed that the council suspend its funding for the organisation until these actions were condemned by the GAA and a police investigation into the matter had concluded.

The proposal was supported by unionist councillors in the chamber but rejected by council's Sinn Fein, SDLP, Aontu and independent members.

Mr Cuthbertson said he was not trying to rubbish the Clarkes' achievements but ensure that the council was not seen to be supporting misogyny and sectarianism. "I am disappointed that my proposal was rejected," he said.

"It was clear that many councillors in the chamber wanted to bury their heads in the sand to the real issues and live in denial about what actually took place."

Dungannon Sinn Fein councillor Dominic Molloy hit out at the "vilification" of the GAA in recent weeks.