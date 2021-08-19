DUP MP accuses Joe Biden of having ‘f**k them’ attitude to Afghans after troops decision 

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has accused the US President of having a “f**k them” attitude to Afghans following his decision to pull American troops out of the country.

The Taliban easily retook power after their withdrawal, with many Afghan soldiers dropping their weapons.

It came almost 20 years after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, which prompted the US-led invasion on the Taliban’s Afghanistan.

Afghan airports are rammed with people attempting to flee the country, while others fell to their death as they grabbed on to planes taking off.

President Joe Biden says US troops may stay in the Middle-eastern country beyond the planned August 31 withdrawal to help evacuate American citizens.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s political leaders have said the Executive “stands ready to do what it can to help” over the growing refugee crisis.

East Antrim MP Mr Wilson said the President’s “casual dismissal” of Afghans who put their lives at risk to assist US forces since 2001 revealed his “true character”.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

“‘F*** them’ will be the retort which echoes around the world and especially in the ears of Afghans for many years to come,” stated Mr Wilson.

“His cynical decision to put success in the US midterms ahead of stability and security in Afghanistan has done irrefutable damage to the free world, of which he purports to lead.”

Mr Wilson added that the world is a “much more dangerous” place with Joe Biden as US President and has left millions of people dependent on the American military for protection, questioning if they will be abandoned.

“Of course, the unionist population in Northern Ireland already know about the strategic ineptitude of President Biden,” he continued.

“After all, this is a man who continues to ignore genuine unionist concerns regarding the protocol to satisfy the republican Irish lobby in Washington DC, while at the same time insisting that he supports peace and cross community consent.

“Joe Biden is a disgrace. It is now up to the Government to challenge the US administration’s military policies and build alliances with other nations to ensure a catastrophe of this nature is never repeated.”